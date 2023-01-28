AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 45, Scio 29

Ashland 52, Churchill 39

Astoria 65, Tillamook 36

Baker 58, La Grande 47

Barlow 90, Clackamas 57

Beaverton 74, Sunset 39

Bonanza 72, Prospect 39

Brookings-Harbor 64, Glide 46

Cascade Christian 70, Sutherlin 22

Century 72, Newberg 47

Cleveland 71, Jefferson PDX 53

Columbia Christian 46, Valor Christian 43

Condon 69, Klickwood, Wash. 33

Country Christian 58, Trinity Lutheran 21

Cove 34, Imbler 33

Crane 79, Adrian 54

Creswell 61, La Pine 36

Crosshill Christian 56, St. Paul 45

David Douglas 66, Reynolds 37

Days Creek 66, Camas Valley 27

Douglas 56, Rogue River 34

Echo 72, Pilot Rock 59

Elkton 59, Powers 24

Four Rivers Community School 51, Jordan Valley 39

Grant 68, Benson 54

Grant Union 60, Irrigon 45

Gresham 59, Nelson 52

Harrisburg 44, Elmira 43

Heppner 65, Stanfield 53

Hood River 66, Putnam 50

Horizon Christian Hood River 47, Ione/Arlington 38

Huntington 49, Harper 48

Jesuit 58, Westview 38

Joseph 62, Wallowa 21

Junction City 62, Cottage Grove 36

Kennedy 53, Blanchet Catholic 33

Liberty 54, Forest Grove 50

Lincoln 87, Wells 62

Lost River 66, Central Christian 17

Madras 62, Molalla 53

Marist 45, Marshfield 26

Mitchell/Spray 58, Dufur 41

Mountainside 79, Aloha 26

Myrtle Point 67, Riddle 30

    • N. Clackamas Christian 48, Southwest Christian 38

    Nixyaawii 95, Griswold 20

    North Douglas 74, New Hope Christian 31

    North Marion 76, Cascade 45

    North Valley 73, South Umpqua 72

    Parkrose 82, Hillsboro 35

    Pendleton 69, Ontario 43

    Philomath 59, Sweet Home 21

    Phoenix 53, Hidden Valley 51

    Powder Valley 49, Pine Eagle 42

    Regis 85, Delphian High School 62

    Richland, Wash. 95, Hermiston 60

    Roosevelt 77, McDaniel 65

    Salem Academy 43, Santiam 26

    Santiam Christian 59, Taft 32

    Scappoose 65, St. Helens 48

    Sheldon 44, Grants Pass 30

    Sheridan 52, Jefferson 49

    Sherman 59, Trout Lake, Wash. 31

    Sherwood 75, Glencoe 42

    Sisters 51, Siuslaw 37

    South Eugene 85, Roseburg 84

    South Medford 87, Willamette 53

    Stayton 69, Newport 55

    Thurston 54, Crater 52

    Tigard 58, Oregon City 48

    Trinity 58, Country Christian 21

    Trinity Lutheran 72, Gilchrist 12

    Tualatin 61, Lake Oswego 41

    Umpqua Valley Christian 63, Pacific 48

    Union 71, Elgin 21

    West Linn 78, Lakeridge 38

    Weston-McEwen 56, Enterprise 42

    Willamette Valley Christian 58, C.S. Lewis 31

    Willamina 52, Culver 22

    Yoncalla 63, Glendale 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

