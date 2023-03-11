AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

First Round=

Farrell 75, Geibel Catholic 62

Harmony 70, Dubois Central Catholic 58

The City School 60, Bethlehem Christian 36

Union Area 65, Kennedy Catholic 45

PIAA Class 4A=

First Round=

Eastern York 56, Danville 52

Hampton 61, Grove City 44

Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67

Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59

Neumann-Goretti 87, Middletown 42

Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Hickory 65

Uniontown 81, Berks Catholic 69

PIAA Class 5A=

First Round=

Archbishop Ryan 83, Bayard Rustin High School 46

Exeter 62, Fox Chapel 57

Hershey 56, Gateway 55

Imhotep Charter 85, Holy Ghost Prep 33

Mars 61, Manheim Central 49

Mechanicsburg 56, North Hills 52

Muhlenberg 64, Unionville 54

Penn Hills 63, Dubois 20

Peters Township 60, Milton Hershey 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

