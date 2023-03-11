Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
First Round=
Farrell 75, Geibel Catholic 62
Harmony 70, Dubois Central Catholic 58
The City School 60, Bethlehem Christian 36
Union Area 65, Kennedy Catholic 45
PIAA Class 4A=
First Round=
Eastern York 56, Danville 52
Hampton 61, Grove City 44
Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67
Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59
Neumann-Goretti 87, Middletown 42
Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Hickory 65
Uniontown 81, Berks Catholic 69
PIAA Class 5A=
First Round=
Archbishop Ryan 83, Bayard Rustin High School 46
Exeter 62, Fox Chapel 57
Hershey 56, Gateway 55
Imhotep Charter 85, Holy Ghost Prep 33
Mars 61, Manheim Central 49
Mechanicsburg 56, North Hills 52
Muhlenberg 64, Unionville 54
Penn Hills 63, Dubois 20
Peters Township 60, Milton Hershey 53
