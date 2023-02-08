AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 55, Natchitoches Central 44

Arcadia 66, Magnolia Excellence 35

Ascension Episcopal 58, Delcambre 24

Bonnabel 89, West Jefferson 57

Broadmoor 75, Collegiate Baton Rouge 35

Caldwell Parish 53, Buckeye 42

Carencro 43, Acadiana 20

Choudrant 53, Downsville 24

Country Day 59, Hahnville 48

De La Salle 77, Kenner Discovery 35

Delhi 74, Tensas 39

Donaldsonville 73, E.D. White 63

Doyle 73, Holden 67

Doyline 76, Castor 67

ESA 62, Hathaway 55

East Feliciana 70, Loranger 54

Fairview 73, Reeves 53

Franklin 84, West St. Mary 50

Hanson Memorial 44, Centerville 37

Holy Cross 54, Jesuit 52

Homer 64, Glenbrook 55

Karr 56, St. Augustine 42

Lacassine 58, Midland 49

Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 45

Lake Arthur 62, DeQuincy 35

Lena Northwood 71, LaSalle 22

Liberty 95, Woodlawn (BR) 53

Lincoln Preparatory School 48, Union Parish 42

McMain 53, Willow School 39

NDHS 56, Grand Lake 32

ADVERTISEMENT

New Iberia 48, Sam Houston 37

Northshore 55, Covington 41

Northside 68, Westgate 47

Oakdale 64, Holy Savior Menard 48

Phoenix 57, Lutheran 49

Plaquemine 51, Belaire 21

Ponchatoula 72, Saint Paul’s 58

Quitman 61, Weston 52

Rapides 76, Harrisonburg 26

Ringgold 79, Haynesville 37

Rosepine 62, Avoyelles 45

Rummel 52, Brother Martin 44

Sports

  • LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

  • Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate

  • Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams

  • AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union

    • Ruston 76, Pineville 48

    Shaw 58, Landry/Walker 3

    Southside 70, Lafayette 45

    St. Charles Catholic 39, Baton Rouge Episcopal 34

    St. Frederick Catholic 56, Cedar Creek 47

    St. Martinville 79, Abbeville 67

    St. Mary’s 77, Logansport 36

    St. Thomas More 61, David Thibodaux 43

    Sulphur 64, Comeaux 54

    Vermilion Catholic 76, Jeanerette 51

    Welsh 63, Vinton 59

    Westminster Christian 79, Opelousas Catholic 63

    White Castle 75, Central Catholic 65

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    LaGrange vs. Washington-Marion, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.