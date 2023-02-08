Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 55, Natchitoches Central 44
Arcadia 66, Magnolia Excellence 35
Ascension Episcopal 58, Delcambre 24
Bonnabel 89, West Jefferson 57
Broadmoor 75, Collegiate Baton Rouge 35
Caldwell Parish 53, Buckeye 42
Carencro 43, Acadiana 20
Choudrant 53, Downsville 24
Country Day 59, Hahnville 48
De La Salle 77, Kenner Discovery 35
Delhi 74, Tensas 39
Donaldsonville 73, E.D. White 63
Doyle 73, Holden 67
Doyline 76, Castor 67
ESA 62, Hathaway 55
East Feliciana 70, Loranger 54
Fairview 73, Reeves 53
Franklin 84, West St. Mary 50
Hanson Memorial 44, Centerville 37
Holy Cross 54, Jesuit 52
Homer 64, Glenbrook 55
Karr 56, St. Augustine 42
Lacassine 58, Midland 49
Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 45
Lake Arthur 62, DeQuincy 35
Lena Northwood 71, LaSalle 22
Liberty 95, Woodlawn (BR) 53
Lincoln Preparatory School 48, Union Parish 42
McMain 53, Willow School 39
NDHS 56, Grand Lake 32
New Iberia 48, Sam Houston 37
Northshore 55, Covington 41
Northside 68, Westgate 47
Oakdale 64, Holy Savior Menard 48
Phoenix 57, Lutheran 49
Plaquemine 51, Belaire 21
Ponchatoula 72, Saint Paul’s 58
Quitman 61, Weston 52
Rapides 76, Harrisonburg 26
Ringgold 79, Haynesville 37
Rosepine 62, Avoyelles 45
Rummel 52, Brother Martin 44
Ruston 76, Pineville 48
Shaw 58, Landry/Walker 3
Southside 70, Lafayette 45
St. Charles Catholic 39, Baton Rouge Episcopal 34
St. Frederick Catholic 56, Cedar Creek 47
St. Martinville 79, Abbeville 67
St. Mary’s 77, Logansport 36
St. Thomas More 61, David Thibodaux 43
Sulphur 64, Comeaux 54
Vermilion Catholic 76, Jeanerette 51
Welsh 63, Vinton 59
Westminster Christian 79, Opelousas Catholic 63
White Castle 75, Central Catholic 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
LaGrange vs. Washington-Marion, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/