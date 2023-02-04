AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 54, Wissahickon 46

Aliquippa 60, Northgate 42

Archbishop Carroll 76, Devon Preparatory School 67

Archbishop Wood 72, La Salle CHS 62

Bald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OT

Baldwin 63, Norwin 50

Beaver Area 83, Keystone Oaks 41

Bensalem 68, Harry S. Truman 40

Bethlehem Liberty 54, Bethlehem Freedom 52

Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 39

Blue Mountain 65, Pottsville 50

Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39

Butler 66, North Allegheny 55

Camp Hill Trinity 90, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53

Carbondale 48, Lakeland 45, OT

Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39

Central Martinsburg 58, Richland 37

Central Mountain 71, Selinsgrove 44

Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT

Dallas 70, Pittston Area 47

Danville 52, Mifflinburg 43

Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38

Derry 68, Valley 50

Dunmore 61, Susquehanna 36

Edison 57, Parkway Northwest 37

Erie 62, General McLane 47

Erie Cathedral Prep 80, Fort Leboeuf 31

Erie McDowell 63, Harbor Creek 46

Farrell 73, Jamestown 61

Forest City 49, Mountain View 38

Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30

Franklin 69, Warren 48

Gettysburg 56, Northern Potter 54

Governor Mifflin 54, Dallastown Area 50

Greater Latrobe 66, Franklin Regional 53

Grove City 50, Hickory 35

Hempfield Area 67, Canon-McMillan 45

Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33

    Kennedy Catholic 54, Commodore Perry 32

    Knoch 53, Indiana 45

    Lakeview 63, George Jr. Republic 31

    Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36

    Laurel Highlands 78, Belle Vernon 59

    Lincoln Park Charter 106, Hopewell 42

    Lower Dauphin 55, Milton Hershey 52

    Lower Moreland 69, Springfield Montco 40

    Malvern Prep 75, Germantown Academy 54

    Manheim Central 54, Solanco 25

    Mercer 60, Sharpsville 41

    Middletown 55, Susquehanna Township 42

    Mohawk 69, Elwood City Riverside 57

    Monessen 70, West Greene 39

    Montrose 53, Lackawanna Trail 31

    Neumann 66, South Williamsport 54

    Neumann-Goretti 62, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60

    New Castle 67, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53

    North East 53, Erie First Christian Academy 46

    North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48

    Oil City 75, Titusville 55

    Old Forge 44, Riverside 37

    Palmerton 63, Salisbury 29

    Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58

    Pennridge 55, Central Bucks West 50

    Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39

    Plum 15, Woodland Hills 2

    Quakertown 53, Hatboro-Horsham 48, OT

    Red Lion 63, Spring Grove 52

    Schuylkill Haven 77, Pottsville Nativity 73

    Scranton Prep 76, Scranton 66

    Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37

    Serra Catholic 77, Riverview 55

    Slippery Rock 55, Sharon 41

    South Allegheny 66, West Mifflin 46

    South Philadelphia 41, Science Leadership Center City 30

    Springside Chestnut Hill 58, Haverford School 45

    Taylor Allderdice 110, Carrick 33

    The Hill School 71, Pennington, N.J. 65

    Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68

    Union 76, Forest Area 10

    Union Area 89, Western Beaver 39

    Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 38

    Upper St. Clair 37, Mount Lebanon 36

    Valley View 41, Abington Heights 38

    Wallenpaupack 56, Delaware Valley 39

    West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 42

    West Scranton 64, Honesdale 43

    West York 72, New Oxford 40

    Yough 52, Mount Pleasant 17

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

