Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 54, Wissahickon 46
Aliquippa 60, Northgate 42
Archbishop Carroll 76, Devon Preparatory School 67
Archbishop Wood 72, La Salle CHS 62
Bald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OT
Baldwin 63, Norwin 50
Beaver Area 83, Keystone Oaks 41
Bensalem 68, Harry S. Truman 40
Bethlehem Liberty 54, Bethlehem Freedom 52
Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 39
Blue Mountain 65, Pottsville 50
Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39
Butler 66, North Allegheny 55
Camp Hill Trinity 90, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53
Carbondale 48, Lakeland 45, OT
Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39
Central Martinsburg 58, Richland 37
Central Mountain 71, Selinsgrove 44
Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT
Dallas 70, Pittston Area 47
Danville 52, Mifflinburg 43
Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38
Derry 68, Valley 50
Dunmore 61, Susquehanna 36
Edison 57, Parkway Northwest 37
Erie 62, General McLane 47
Erie Cathedral Prep 80, Fort Leboeuf 31
Erie McDowell 63, Harbor Creek 46
Farrell 73, Jamestown 61
Forest City 49, Mountain View 38
Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30
Franklin 69, Warren 48
Gettysburg 56, Northern Potter 54
Governor Mifflin 54, Dallastown Area 50
Greater Latrobe 66, Franklin Regional 53
Grove City 50, Hickory 35
Hempfield Area 67, Canon-McMillan 45
Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33
Kennedy Catholic 54, Commodore Perry 32
Knoch 53, Indiana 45
Lakeview 63, George Jr. Republic 31
Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36
Laurel Highlands 78, Belle Vernon 59
Lincoln Park Charter 106, Hopewell 42
Lower Dauphin 55, Milton Hershey 52
Lower Moreland 69, Springfield Montco 40
Malvern Prep 75, Germantown Academy 54
Manheim Central 54, Solanco 25
Mercer 60, Sharpsville 41
Middletown 55, Susquehanna Township 42
Mohawk 69, Elwood City Riverside 57
Monessen 70, West Greene 39
Montrose 53, Lackawanna Trail 31
Neumann 66, South Williamsport 54
Neumann-Goretti 62, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60
New Castle 67, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53
North East 53, Erie First Christian Academy 46
North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48
Oil City 75, Titusville 55
Old Forge 44, Riverside 37
Palmerton 63, Salisbury 29
Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58
Pennridge 55, Central Bucks West 50
Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39
Plum 15, Woodland Hills 2
Quakertown 53, Hatboro-Horsham 48, OT
Red Lion 63, Spring Grove 52
Schuylkill Haven 77, Pottsville Nativity 73
Scranton Prep 76, Scranton 66
Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37
Serra Catholic 77, Riverview 55
Slippery Rock 55, Sharon 41
South Allegheny 66, West Mifflin 46
South Philadelphia 41, Science Leadership Center City 30
Springside Chestnut Hill 58, Haverford School 45
Taylor Allderdice 110, Carrick 33
The Hill School 71, Pennington, N.J. 65
Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68
Union 76, Forest Area 10
Union Area 89, Western Beaver 39
Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 38
Upper St. Clair 37, Mount Lebanon 36
Valley View 41, Abington Heights 38
Wallenpaupack 56, Delaware Valley 39
West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 42
West Scranton 64, Honesdale 43
West York 72, New Oxford 40
Yough 52, Mount Pleasant 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, ppd.
