Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belvidere 70, Hopatcong 25
Bound Brook 76, Jonathan Dayton 49
Carteret 44, Metuchen 43
Central Regional 62, Brick Memorial 46
Cresskill 61, Emerson 51
Dunellen 74, Perth Amboy Tech 35
Elizabeth 60, Plainfield 36
Garfield 70, Manchester Regional 47
Glen Rock 43, Butler 25
Governor Livingston 47, Johnson 32
Hasbrouck Heights 64, Becton 51
Hawthorne 53, Eastern Christian 45
Hawthorne Christian 51, Pompton Lakes 40
Holy Cross Prep 73, Doane Academy 71
Leonia 70, Bogota 44
New Providence 70, Brearley 43
North Arlington 54, Harrison 49
Oratory Catholic 80, Cranford 42
Palmyra 77, Delran 38
Park Ridge 55, Bergen Charter 42
Paterson Charter 60, Saddle Brook 45
Pemberton 71, Burlington Township 58
Pennington 73, Hightstown 55
Phillipsburg 59, Easton, Pa. 42
Princeton Day 64, Bordentown 53
Roselle 67, Roselle Park 49
Somerville 68, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 35
South River 85, Iselin Kennedy 52
Spotswood 74, Middlesex 49
Timothy Christian 64, Wardlaw-Hartridge 35
Toms River North 79, Keyport 60
Union Catholic 58, Union 57
Waldwick 71, Midland Park 49
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 55, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47
Westampton Tech 61, Burlington City 49
Wood-Ridge 71, Wallington 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/