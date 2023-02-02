AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belvidere 70, Hopatcong 25

Bound Brook 76, Jonathan Dayton 49

Carteret 44, Metuchen 43

Central Regional 62, Brick Memorial 46

Cresskill 61, Emerson 51

Dunellen 74, Perth Amboy Tech 35

Elizabeth 60, Plainfield 36

Garfield 70, Manchester Regional 47

Glen Rock 43, Butler 25

Governor Livingston 47, Johnson 32

Hasbrouck Heights 64, Becton 51

Hawthorne 53, Eastern Christian 45

Hawthorne Christian 51, Pompton Lakes 40

Holy Cross Prep 73, Doane Academy 71

Leonia 70, Bogota 44

New Providence 70, Brearley 43

North Arlington 54, Harrison 49

Oratory Catholic 80, Cranford 42

Palmyra 77, Delran 38

Park Ridge 55, Bergen Charter 42

Paterson Charter 60, Saddle Brook 45

Pemberton 71, Burlington Township 58

Pennington 73, Hightstown 55

Phillipsburg 59, Easton, Pa. 42

Princeton Day 64, Bordentown 53

Roselle 67, Roselle Park 49

Somerville 68, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 35

South River 85, Iselin Kennedy 52

Spotswood 74, Middlesex 49

Timothy Christian 64, Wardlaw-Hartridge 35

Toms River North 79, Keyport 60

Union Catholic 58, Union 57

Waldwick 71, Midland Park 49

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 55, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47

Westampton Tech 61, Burlington City 49

Wood-Ridge 71, Wallington 31

