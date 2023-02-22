Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atrisco Heritage 48, Cibola 39
Capitan 60, Cloudcroft 36
Carrizozo 46, Hondo 37
Clovis 79, Roswell 75
Cobre 47, Hatch Valley 42
Crownpoint 67, Thoreau 58
Des Moines 63, Wagon Mound 45
Eldorado 71, Piedra Vista 37
Estancia 73, Native American Community Academy 25
Farmington 59, La Cueva 54
Gateway Christian 44, Floyd 42
Logan 72, Clovis Christian 58
Los Alamos 64, Pojoaque 60
McCurdy 58, Questa 9
Monte del Sol 82, Tierra Encantada 47
Mora 54, Penasco 45
NMMI 44, Dexter 32
Santa Fe Indian 64, Raton 30
Santa Rosa 87, Clayton 59
Tatum 63, Loving 41
Tohatchi 72, Newcomb 57
West Las Vegas 83, Santa Fe Prep 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/