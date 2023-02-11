Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 53, Newark Vocational 38
Arts 38, Columbia 30
Belleville 49, Barringer 31
Bergen Catholic 71, Ramapo 57
Bishop Eustace Prep 59, Sterling 51
Bloomfield 53, Fort Lee 48
Bound Brook 77, Montgomery 54
Burlington City 93, Burlington Township 77
Butler 61, Boonton 52
Camden 74, Paul VI 56
Camden Catholic 59, Eastern 49
Camden Eastside 45, Haddonfield 35
Carteret 77, Calvary Christian 60
Cherokee 48, Penn Tech 24
Cherry Hill East 46, Woodbury 45
Cresskill 47, Bergen Tech 30
Delaware Valley Regional 65, Jefferson 59
Delbarton 53, Chatham 50
Demarest 53, Lodi 44
Don Bosco Prep 60, St. Joseph-Montvale 43
Dover 64, High Point 62
Eastside Paterson 81, Passaic 30
Egg Harbor 53, Atlantic City 46
Elizabeth 57, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51
Ewing 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 44
Franklin 89, Bernards 64
Glassboro 45, New Egypt 43
Glen Ridge 65, BelovED Charter 43
Gloucester City 60, Cherry Hill West 47
Hackensack 46, Dumont 44
Hackettstown 60, Vernon 44
Haddon Heights 53, Winslow 42
Hamilton West 49, Robbinsville 48
Hanover Park 59, Lenape Valley 39
Highland 51, Collingswood 41
Hightstown 66, Allentown 52
Hillsborough 44, Union City 42
Hoboken 66, Weehawken 49
Holy Cross Prep 72, Moorestown Friends 48
Hunterdon Central 51, Pope John XXIII 42
Immaculata 71, Colts Neck 41
J.P. Stevens 69, Perth Amboy 57
Johnson 54, Passaic Valley 41
KIPP Cooper Norcross 62, Newark Lab 47
Lakeland 60, Passaic Charter 38
Lenape 65, Rancocas Valley 61
Linden 86, Roselle 61
Lindenwold 63, Camden Academy Charter 48
Madison 38, Mendham 35
Mainland Regional 56, Ocean City 46
Manasquan 57, Rumson-Fair Haven 30
Marlboro 60, Holmdel 51
Mastery Charter 49, Palmyra 41
McNair 46, Memorial 40
Middle Township 47, Millville 45
Monroe 50, Freehold 37
Montville 71, Mount Olive 61
Morris Catholic 68, Caldwell 47
Morris Hills 50, Kittatinny 39
Mountain Lakes 41, Hawthorne 38
New Providence 76, West Morris 74
North Bergen 61, Ferris 39
Notre Dame 56, Nottingham 50
Orange 45, Livingston 41
Pascack Valley 75, Dwight-Englewood 61
Passaic Tech 54, DePaul Catholic 49
Paterson Kennedy 53, Paterson Charter 51
Paulsboro 43, Deptford 41
Payne Tech 66, Hillside 60
Pennington 70, Trenton Catholic 63
Pennsauken 55, Haddon Township 50
Pequannock 73, Kinnelon 42
Perth Amboy Tech 70, Noor-Ul-Iman School 34
Randolph 69, Parsippany Hills 61
Ranney 75, Toms River North 60
Raritan 57, Central Regional 37
Red Bank Catholic 73, Union 71
Ridge 56, Bridgewater-Raritan 38
Ridgefield Park 53, Midland Park 47
River Dell 55, West Essex 48
Roselle Catholic 75, Summit 44
Roselle Park 67, Keansburg 56
Rutgers Prep 61, Newark East Side 57
Rutherford 63, Glen Rock 56
Saddle River Day 73, Northern Highlands 61
Science Park 38, Eagle Academy 37
Seton Hall Prep 51, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 45
Shawnee 62, Delsea 37
Shore Regional 73, Middletown South 58
Snyder 56, Lincoln 27
Somerset Tech 45, Dunellen 37
South Hunterdon 57, Jonathan Dayton 49
Sparta 57, North Hunterdon 46
St. Augustine 71, Hammonton 46
St. Joseph-Hammonton 63, Washington Township 52
St. Peter’s Prep 60, Paramus Catholic 42
St. Rose 61, Christian Brothers 39
Technology 70, Irvington 60
Trenton Central 59, Princeton Day 27
Union Catholic 52, Westfield 50
University 69, College Achieve Paterson 48
Voorhees 43, Manville 36
Waldwick 51, Cedar Grove 47
Watchung Hills 86, Pingry 84
Wayne Valley 61, Clifton 57
Weequahic 72, Paterson Charter 32
West Milford 71, Wallkill Valley 42
Westampton Tech 60, Pemberton 51
Westwood 53, Hasbrouck Heights 41
