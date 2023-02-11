AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 53, Newark Vocational 38

Arts 38, Columbia 30

Belleville 49, Barringer 31

Bergen Catholic 71, Ramapo 57

Bishop Eustace Prep 59, Sterling 51

Bloomfield 53, Fort Lee 48

Bound Brook 77, Montgomery 54

Burlington City 93, Burlington Township 77

Butler 61, Boonton 52

Camden 74, Paul VI 56

Camden Catholic 59, Eastern 49

Camden Eastside 45, Haddonfield 35

Carteret 77, Calvary Christian 60

Cherokee 48, Penn Tech 24

Cherry Hill East 46, Woodbury 45

Cresskill 47, Bergen Tech 30

Delaware Valley Regional 65, Jefferson 59

Delbarton 53, Chatham 50

Demarest 53, Lodi 44

Don Bosco Prep 60, St. Joseph-Montvale 43

Dover 64, High Point 62

Eastside Paterson 81, Passaic 30

Egg Harbor 53, Atlantic City 46

Elizabeth 57, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51

Ewing 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 44

Franklin 89, Bernards 64

Glassboro 45, New Egypt 43

Glen Ridge 65, BelovED Charter 43

Gloucester City 60, Cherry Hill West 47

Hackensack 46, Dumont 44

Hackettstown 60, Vernon 44

Haddon Heights 53, Winslow 42

Hamilton West 49, Robbinsville 48

Hanover Park 59, Lenape Valley 39

Highland 51, Collingswood 41

Hightstown 66, Allentown 52

Hillsborough 44, Union City 42

Hoboken 66, Weehawken 49

Holy Cross Prep 72, Moorestown Friends 48

    • Hunterdon Central 51, Pope John XXIII 42

    Immaculata 71, Colts Neck 41

    J.P. Stevens 69, Perth Amboy 57

    Johnson 54, Passaic Valley 41

    KIPP Cooper Norcross 62, Newark Lab 47

    Lakeland 60, Passaic Charter 38

    Lenape 65, Rancocas Valley 61

    Linden 86, Roselle 61

    Lindenwold 63, Camden Academy Charter 48

    Madison 38, Mendham 35

    Mainland Regional 56, Ocean City 46

    Manasquan 57, Rumson-Fair Haven 30

    Marlboro 60, Holmdel 51

    Mastery Charter 49, Palmyra 41

    McNair 46, Memorial 40

    Middle Township 47, Millville 45

    Monroe 50, Freehold 37

    Montville 71, Mount Olive 61

    Morris Catholic 68, Caldwell 47

    Morris Hills 50, Kittatinny 39

    Mountain Lakes 41, Hawthorne 38

    New Providence 76, West Morris 74

    North Bergen 61, Ferris 39

    Notre Dame 56, Nottingham 50

    Orange 45, Livingston 41

    Pascack Valley 75, Dwight-Englewood 61

    Passaic Tech 54, DePaul Catholic 49

    Paterson Kennedy 53, Paterson Charter 51

    Paulsboro 43, Deptford 41

    Payne Tech 66, Hillside 60

    Pennington 70, Trenton Catholic 63

    Pennsauken 55, Haddon Township 50

    Pequannock 73, Kinnelon 42

    Perth Amboy Tech 70, Noor-Ul-Iman School 34

    Randolph 69, Parsippany Hills 61

    Ranney 75, Toms River North 60

    Raritan 57, Central Regional 37

    Red Bank Catholic 73, Union 71

    Ridge 56, Bridgewater-Raritan 38

    Ridgefield Park 53, Midland Park 47

    River Dell 55, West Essex 48

    Roselle Catholic 75, Summit 44

    Roselle Park 67, Keansburg 56

    Rutgers Prep 61, Newark East Side 57

    Rutherford 63, Glen Rock 56

    Saddle River Day 73, Northern Highlands 61

    Science Park 38, Eagle Academy 37

    Seton Hall Prep 51, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 45

    Shawnee 62, Delsea 37

    Shore Regional 73, Middletown South 58

    Snyder 56, Lincoln 27

    Somerset Tech 45, Dunellen 37

    South Hunterdon 57, Jonathan Dayton 49

    Sparta 57, North Hunterdon 46

    St. Augustine 71, Hammonton 46

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 63, Washington Township 52

    St. Peter’s Prep 60, Paramus Catholic 42

    St. Rose 61, Christian Brothers 39

    Technology 70, Irvington 60

    Trenton Central 59, Princeton Day 27

    Union Catholic 52, Westfield 50

    University 69, College Achieve Paterson 48

    Voorhees 43, Manville 36

    Waldwick 51, Cedar Grove 47

    Watchung Hills 86, Pingry 84

    Wayne Valley 61, Clifton 57

    Weequahic 72, Paterson Charter 32

    West Milford 71, Wallkill Valley 42

    Westampton Tech 60, Pemberton 51

    Westwood 53, Hasbrouck Heights 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

