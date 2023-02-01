Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 51, Indian Springs 34
Athens 41, Decatur 35
Buckhorn 73, Hartselle 43
Caledonia, Miss. 68, South Lamar 43
Chelsea 69, Pelham 49
Collinsville 57, Cedar Bluff 52
Cornerstone School 58, Appalachian 54
Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Meadowview Christian 35
Dora 45, Sumiton Christian 31
East Limestone 43, West Limestone 38
Fyffe 82, Woodville 54
Geraldine 66, Sardis 58
Good Hope 74, Susan Moore 68
Guntersville 66, Anniston 57
Hanceville 57, Corner 50
Handley 63, Lanett 50
Homewood 76, Bibb County 61
Huffman 70, Fairfield 52
Jacksonville 76, Plainview 52
Jacksonville Christian 63, Alabama School for the Deaf 26
Lawrence County 66, Winston County 49
Lexington 61, Wilson 46
Marion County 75, Lamar County 53
Meek 81, Phillips-Bear Creek 59
Mountain Brook 61, Hewitt-Trussville 34
Muscle Shoals 60, Florence 56
New Hope 76, North Jackson 51
Oak Mountain 72, Clay-Chalkville 64
Opp 65, Andalusia 64
R.C. Hatch 79, Linden 31
Samson 41, Emmanuel Christian 37
Sand Rock 74, Sylvania 64
Southeastern 60, West End 55
Spring Garden 53, Faith Christian 42
Tanner 64, Elkmont 57
Thorsby 51, Holtville 47
Vinemont 67, Saint Bernard Prep 42
Wellborn 53, Woodland 42
Westminster Christian Academy 77, Mars Hill Bible 47
Winterboro 55, Shelby County 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brindlee Mountain vs. Fyffe, ccd.
East Central, Miss. vs. Saraland, ccd.
Ellwood Christian Academy vs. Central-Hayneville, ccd.
Enterprise vs. Prattville, ccd.
Greene County vs. Hale County, ccd.
Robertsdale vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/