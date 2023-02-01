AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 51, Indian Springs 34

Athens 41, Decatur 35

Buckhorn 73, Hartselle 43

Caledonia, Miss. 68, South Lamar 43

Chelsea 69, Pelham 49

Collinsville 57, Cedar Bluff 52

Cornerstone School 58, Appalachian 54

Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Meadowview Christian 35

Dora 45, Sumiton Christian 31

East Limestone 43, West Limestone 38

Fyffe 82, Woodville 54

Geraldine 66, Sardis 58

Good Hope 74, Susan Moore 68

Guntersville 66, Anniston 57

Hanceville 57, Corner 50

Handley 63, Lanett 50

Homewood 76, Bibb County 61

Huffman 70, Fairfield 52

Jacksonville 76, Plainview 52

Jacksonville Christian 63, Alabama School for the Deaf 26

Lawrence County 66, Winston County 49

Lexington 61, Wilson 46

Marion County 75, Lamar County 53

Meek 81, Phillips-Bear Creek 59

Mountain Brook 61, Hewitt-Trussville 34

Muscle Shoals 60, Florence 56

New Hope 76, North Jackson 51

Oak Mountain 72, Clay-Chalkville 64

Opp 65, Andalusia 64

R.C. Hatch 79, Linden 31

Samson 41, Emmanuel Christian 37

Sand Rock 74, Sylvania 64

Southeastern 60, West End 55

Spring Garden 53, Faith Christian 42

Tanner 64, Elkmont 57

Thorsby 51, Holtville 47

Vinemont 67, Saint Bernard Prep 42

Wellborn 53, Woodland 42

Westminster Christian Academy 77, Mars Hill Bible 47

Winterboro 55, Shelby County 30

    • POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brindlee Mountain vs. Fyffe, ccd.

    East Central, Miss. vs. Saraland, ccd.

    Ellwood Christian Academy vs. Central-Hayneville, ccd.

    Enterprise vs. Prattville, ccd.

    Greene County vs. Hale County, ccd.

    Robertsdale vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

