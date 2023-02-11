AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 63, Lame Deer 62

Belt 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23

Big Sandy 64, Turner 35

Bozeman 61, Billings Senior 45

Bridger 53, Absarokee 33

Broadus 64, Wibaux 47

Broadview-Lavina 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 30

Chinook 74, North Star 46

Cut Bank 57, Shelby 41

Drummond 57, Hot Springs 22

Dutton-Brady 67, Valier 34

Ennis 65, Shields Valley 62

Florence 62, Anaconda 48

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 65, Culbertson 55

Gallatin 82, Billings Skyview 60

Glasgow 69, Harlem 45

Harlowton 54, Custer-Hysham 39

Havre 69, Fairfield 61

Helena Capital 60, Kalispell Flathead 27

Jordan 64, Plevna 39

Kalispell Glacier 56, Helena 46

Lewistown (Fergus) 73, Sidney 35

Lodge Grass 81, Forsyth 48

Lone Peak 62, Sheridan 49

Lustre Christian 71, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 10

Malta 62, Poplar 35

Manhattan Christian 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 63

Melstone 75, Northern Cheyenne 31

Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 54

Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 50

Park City 52, Fromberg 40

Plenty Coups 74, Roberts 58

Plentywood 58, Bainville 47

Red Lodge 52, Big Timber 48

Savage 71, Brockton 39

Scobey 53, Nashua 35

Seeley-Swan 51, Charlo 49

St. Ignatius 68, Thompson Falls 61

Sunburst 48, Power 44

Terry 60, Carter County 50

Three Forks 65, East Helena 63

Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41

West Yellowstone 73, Gardiner 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

