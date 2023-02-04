Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40
Camp Point Central 63, Griggsville-Perry 29
Carbondale 44, Granite City 31
Carmi White County 38, Mt. Carmel 33
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 52, Westmont 45
Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Providence-St. Mel 25
Chicago (Jones) 62, Proviso West 50
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 62
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64
Christopher 61, Cobden 28
Dakota 39, Warren 38
Fenwick 59, Chicago (Clark) 30
Galena 59, Sterling Newman 53
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67, Cissna Park 36
Hinsdale Central 70, Plainfield East 65
Illinois Valley Central 54, Illini Central 52
Lake Park 45, Highland Park 21
Lena-Winslow 46, River Ridge 44
Lincoln 46, Charleston 40
Marmion 68, Glenbard South 51
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 47
Moline 81, Bloomington 53
Normal Community 61, Yorkville Christian 42
Norris City (NCOE) 75, Goreville 71
Ohio Deaf, Ohio 53, Jacksonville ISD 37
Pinckneyville 64, Freeburg 49
Pontiac 43, New Berlin 40
Proviso East 64, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55
Racine St. Catherine’s, Wis. 46, Batavia 44
Riverside-Brookfield 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57
Rockford Guilford 74, Stevenson 68
Romeoville 66, Willowbrook 63
St. Edward 58, West Chicago 50
St. Ignatius 77, Lincoln Park 67
St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57
St. Marys Springs, Wis. 80, Northridge Prep 40
Teutopolis 73, Robinson 41
United Township High School 67, Monmouth-Roseville 44
Vernon Hills 55, Lake Zurich 45
Walther Christian Academy 81, Elmwood Park 58
Winchester (West Central) 54, Alton Marquette 46
Woodstock Marian 70, Hope Academy 65
Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 31
