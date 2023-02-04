AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40

Camp Point Central 63, Griggsville-Perry 29

Carbondale 44, Granite City 31

Carmi White County 38, Mt. Carmel 33

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 52, Westmont 45

Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Providence-St. Mel 25

Chicago (Jones) 62, Proviso West 50

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 62

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64

Christopher 61, Cobden 28

Dakota 39, Warren 38

Fenwick 59, Chicago (Clark) 30

Galena 59, Sterling Newman 53

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67, Cissna Park 36

Hinsdale Central 70, Plainfield East 65

Illinois Valley Central 54, Illini Central 52

Lake Park 45, Highland Park 21

Lena-Winslow 46, River Ridge 44

Lincoln 46, Charleston 40

Marmion 68, Glenbard South 51

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 47

Moline 81, Bloomington 53

Normal Community 61, Yorkville Christian 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Norris City (NCOE) 75, Goreville 71

Ohio Deaf, Ohio 53, Jacksonville ISD 37

Pinckneyville 64, Freeburg 49

Pontiac 43, New Berlin 40

Proviso East 64, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55

Racine St. Catherine’s, Wis. 46, Batavia 44

Riverside-Brookfield 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57

Rockford Guilford 74, Stevenson 68

Sports

  • Nets' Irving out versus Wizards, one day after trade request

  • Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach

  • MVP Matthew Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win

  • Gary Bettman defends NHL handling of Pride night situations

    • Romeoville 66, Willowbrook 63

    St. Edward 58, West Chicago 50

    St. Ignatius 77, Lincoln Park 67

    St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57

    St. Marys Springs, Wis. 80, Northridge Prep 40

    Teutopolis 73, Robinson 41

    United Township High School 67, Monmouth-Roseville 44

    Vernon Hills 55, Lake Zurich 45

    Walther Christian Academy 81, Elmwood Park 58

    Winchester (West Central) 54, Alton Marquette 46

    Woodstock Marian 70, Hope Academy 65

    Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.