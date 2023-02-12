AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield, W.Va. 61, Graham 40

Catholic 65, St. Christopher’s 60

Churchland 65, Warwick 31

Franklin 59, Brunswick 52

Gate City 52, Ridgeview 46

Hargrave Military 125, Eastern Mennonite 78

James River Home 70, Paul Public, D.C. 56

Lebanon 53, Chilhowie 35

Madison, Idaho 64, Highland-Monterey 42

Mountain Mission 59, Twin Springs 47

Potomac School 76, Flint Hill 57

Radford 55, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 38

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 86, Shining Stars Sports 79

St. Michael Catholic def. Trinity at Meadowview, forfeit

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.