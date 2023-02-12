Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield, W.Va. 61, Graham 40
Catholic 65, St. Christopher’s 60
Churchland 65, Warwick 31
Franklin 59, Brunswick 52
Gate City 52, Ridgeview 46
Hargrave Military 125, Eastern Mennonite 78
James River Home 70, Paul Public, D.C. 56
Lebanon 53, Chilhowie 35
Madison, Idaho 64, Highland-Monterey 42
Mountain Mission 59, Twin Springs 47
Potomac School 76, Flint Hill 57
Radford 55, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 38
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 86, Shining Stars Sports 79
St. Michael Catholic def. Trinity at Meadowview, forfeit
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/