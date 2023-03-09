March 10, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Crete 66, Elkhorn 61
Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Bennington 40
Platteview 60, Norris 50
York 67, Scottsbluff 54
Class C2=
Quarterfinal=
Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49, OT
Freeman 52, Gordon/Rushville 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Elkhorn Valley 50
Tri County 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 41
Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Parkview Christian 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 42
Shelton 72, Santee 68
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Osceola 54
Wynot 57, Paxton 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/