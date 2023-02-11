AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63

Alden-Conger 62, Nicollet 48

Andover 93, Champlin Park 89

Austin 94, Albert Lea 59

Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58

Belle Plaine 61, Conway Springs, Kan. 44

Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55

Bertha-Hewitt 65, Verndale 51

Bethlehem Academy 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60

Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35

Border West 67, Battle Lake 64

Brandon-Evansville 64, Underwood 47

Breck 80, Providence Academy 52

Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, St. John’s Prep 31

Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80

Burnsville 76, Eastview 64

Byron 67, Rochester Lourdes 46

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 58

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 53, New Ulm Cathedral 52

Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52

Cherry 66, Perham 56

Chisholm 71, Hill City 51

Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72

Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47

Cromwell 58, Cook County 45

Deer River 78, Bigfork 33

Delano 72, Jordan 63

East Central 74, Braham 48

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63

Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Maple Lake 32

Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48

Ely 81, Mesabi East 38

Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80

    • Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34

    Fosston 92, Climax/Fisher 38

    Hancock 78, Rothsay 41

    Hawley 82, Park Rapids 59

    Henning 77, New York Mills 34

    Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38

    Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Parkers Prairie 47

    Holdingford 61, Royalton 58

    Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70

    Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48

    Jackson County Central 61, Marshall 59

    Kaleidoscope Charter 60, Math and Science Academy 45

    Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45

    Lake City 58, Goodhue 53

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, St. Clair 53

    Lake Park-Audubon 66, NCEUH 54

    Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77

    Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47

    LeSueur-Henderson 69, Sibley East 66

    Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63

    Maple River 74, Triton 32

    Maranatha Christian 67, St. Agnes 46

    Mayer Lutheran 66, Tri-City United 46

    Menahga 74, Sebeka 39

    Milaca 81, Pine City 44

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 56

    Minneapolis Washburn 75, Minneapolis Southwest 73

    Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33

    Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45

    Moorhead 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57

    Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58

    Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

    Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53

    New Life Academy 82, Nova Classical Academy 30

    New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37

    New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54

    New Ulm 97, Blue Earth Area 60

    North Woods 115, Littlefork-Big Falls 68

    Norwood-Young America 76, Cloquet 74

    Orono 78, Chanhassen 68

    Osakis 73, Swanville 32

    Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58

    Park Christian 62, Enderlin, N.D. 55

    Paynesville 73, Kimball 52

    Pine Island 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 64

    Princeton 77, Monticello 53

    Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48

    Randolph 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

    Renville County West 62, Sleepy Eye 54

    Rochester John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73

    Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

    Roseville 52, Irondale 48

    Rush City 67, Ogilvie 51

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Becker 59

    Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53

    St. Anthony 71, Richfield 69

    St. Peter 67, Fairmont 60

    Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71

    Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68, Cleveland 26

    Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58

    Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

    Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53

    Waconia 65, New Prague 52

    Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Pillager 58

    Waseca 75, St. James Area 57

    Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66

    Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61

    West Central 62, Ashby 30

    Windom 111, Luverne 97

    Winona 81, Owatonna 43

    Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 61

    Zimmerman 88, Hibbing 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.