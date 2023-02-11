Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63
Alden-Conger 62, Nicollet 48
Andover 93, Champlin Park 89
Austin 94, Albert Lea 59
Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58
Belle Plaine 61, Conway Springs, Kan. 44
Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55
Bertha-Hewitt 65, Verndale 51
Bethlehem Academy 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60
Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35
Border West 67, Battle Lake 64
Brandon-Evansville 64, Underwood 47
Breck 80, Providence Academy 52
Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, St. John’s Prep 31
Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80
Burnsville 76, Eastview 64
Byron 67, Rochester Lourdes 46
Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58
Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 58
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 53, New Ulm Cathedral 52
Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52
Cherry 66, Perham 56
Chisholm 71, Hill City 51
Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72
Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70
Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47
Cromwell 58, Cook County 45
Deer River 78, Bigfork 33
Delano 72, Jordan 63
East Central 74, Braham 48
East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63
Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Maple Lake 32
Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48
Ely 81, Mesabi East 38
Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80
Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34
Fosston 92, Climax/Fisher 38
Hancock 78, Rothsay 41
Hawley 82, Park Rapids 59
Henning 77, New York Mills 34
Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38
Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Parkers Prairie 47
Holdingford 61, Royalton 58
Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70
Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48
Jackson County Central 61, Marshall 59
Kaleidoscope Charter 60, Math and Science Academy 45
Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45
Lake City 58, Goodhue 53
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, St. Clair 53
Lake Park-Audubon 66, NCEUH 54
Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77
Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47
LeSueur-Henderson 69, Sibley East 66
Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63
Maple River 74, Triton 32
Maranatha Christian 67, St. Agnes 46
Mayer Lutheran 66, Tri-City United 46
Menahga 74, Sebeka 39
Milaca 81, Pine City 44
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 56
Minneapolis Washburn 75, Minneapolis Southwest 73
Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33
Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45
Moorhead 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58
Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71
Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53
New Life Academy 82, Nova Classical Academy 30
New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37
New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54
New Ulm 97, Blue Earth Area 60
North Woods 115, Littlefork-Big Falls 68
Norwood-Young America 76, Cloquet 74
Orono 78, Chanhassen 68
Osakis 73, Swanville 32
Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58
Park Christian 62, Enderlin, N.D. 55
Paynesville 73, Kimball 52
Pine Island 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 64
Princeton 77, Monticello 53
Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48
Randolph 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Renville County West 62, Sleepy Eye 54
Rochester John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73
Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59
Roseville 52, Irondale 48
Rush City 67, Ogilvie 51
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Becker 59
Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53
St. Anthony 71, Richfield 69
St. Peter 67, Fairmont 60
Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71
Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68, Cleveland 26
Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58
Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53
Waconia 65, New Prague 52
Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Pillager 58
Waseca 75, St. James Area 57
Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66
Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61
West Central 62, Ashby 30
Windom 111, Luverne 97
Winona 81, Owatonna 43
Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 61
Zimmerman 88, Hibbing 60
