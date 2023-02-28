Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berks Catholic 53, Octorara 47
Columbia 69, Oley Valley 57
Fleetwood 58, Littlestown 37
Manheim Central 70, Mechanicsburg 52
Middletown 55, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46
Milton Hershey 65, Lampeter-Strasburg 40
Muhlenberg 67, Warwick 45
Penn Cambria 67, Westmont Hilltop 56
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Neumann-Goretti 52, OT
WPIAL Class 2A=
Consolation=
Clairton 68, Serra Catholic 59
Eden Christian 67, Shenango 66
WPIAL Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Deer Lakes 65, Steel Valley 63
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 50
WPIAL Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Lincoln Park Charter 87, Highlands 64
Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Laurel Highlands 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/