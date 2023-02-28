AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berks Catholic 53, Octorara 47

Columbia 69, Oley Valley 57

Fleetwood 58, Littlestown 37

Manheim Central 70, Mechanicsburg 52

Middletown 55, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46

Milton Hershey 65, Lampeter-Strasburg 40

Muhlenberg 67, Warwick 45

Penn Cambria 67, Westmont Hilltop 56

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Neumann-Goretti 52, OT

WPIAL Class 2A=

Consolation=

Clairton 68, Serra Catholic 59

Eden Christian 67, Shenango 66

WPIAL Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Deer Lakes 65, Steel Valley 63

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 50

WPIAL Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Lincoln Park Charter 87, Highlands 64

Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Laurel Highlands 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

