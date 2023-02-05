AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35

Blair 46, Seward 35

Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 57

North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Cambridge 34

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Elkhorn Mount Michael 39

Peetz, Colo. 60, Creek Valley 43

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock 62, Mead 50

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Elm Creek 31

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Central City 55

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Boone Central 44, Norfolk Catholic 36

Third Place=

Wayne 67, O’Neill 45

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Summerland 51, Stuart 42

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Centennial 43, Heartland 24

Milford 57, Sutton 48

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Third Place=

Sandy Creek 32, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Silver Lake 39, Franklin 35

Third Place=

Red Cloud 47, Deshler 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

