Friday’s Scores

February 11, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 53, Gothenburg 42

Amherst 53, Elm Creek 35

Ansley-Litchfield 67, Anselmo-Merna 45

Archbishop Bergan 56, Bishop Neumann 40

Arlington 37, Louisville 27

Axtell 61, Southwest 31

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53

Beatrice 46, Grand Island Northwest 23

Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51

Bertrand 38, Arapahoe 33

Boyd County 71, Niobrara-Verdigre 42

Bridgeport 81, Morrill 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32, High Plains Community 31

Cambridge 55, Alma 45

Central City 79, Fullerton 36

Centura 49, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35

Cozad 54, Broken Bow 35

Creighton 70, Plainview 60

Crofton 61, Wausa 53

Cross County 72, Exeter/Milligan 45

David City 60, Wilber-Clatonia 49

Deshler 62, Blue Hill 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 82, Wood River 39

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Chase County 56

Elkhorn South 74, Millard West 66, OT

Fairbury 62, Schuyler 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Sidney, Iowa 47

Fillmore Central 44, Sutton 37

Fort Calhoun 66, Raymond Central 51

Friend 57, Diller-Odell 45

Gering 75, Leyton 49

Hay Springs 69, Garden County 65

Hemingford 78, Kimball 55

Johnson-Brock 78, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

Kearney 70, Lincoln Southeast 66

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Superior 34

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48

    • Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Pius X 53

    Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45

    Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56

    Loomis 63, Pleasanton 53

    Lutheran High Northeast 55, Summerland 32

    Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 13

    McCool Junction 63, Dorchester 23

    Medicine Valley 66, Brady 57

    Milford 29, Sandy Creek 24

    Millard North 59, Gretna 58

    Millard South 67, Columbus 46

    Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 14

    Neligh-Oakdale 53, CWC 40

    Norfolk Catholic 56, Boys Town 50

    Norris 49, Elkhorn North 45

    O’Neill 71, Ord 38

    Oakland-Craig 59, West Point-Beemer 55

    Ogallala 77, Mitchell 33

    Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Omaha Benson 40

    Omaha North 94, Buena Vista 20

    Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Bryan 57

    Osceola 61, Shelby/Rising City 38

    Papillion-LaVista 60, Westview 51

    Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 32

    Ponca 60, Homer 43

    Potter-Dix 64, Arthur County 30

    Sandhills/Thedford 40, Cody-Kilgore 34

    Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70

    Shelton 71, Harvard 28

    Sidney 72, Chadron 60

    Silver Lake 62, Meridian 36

    South Loup 57, Hi-Line 41

    South Platte 71, Creek Valley 64

    South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 67

    Southern 50, Thayer Central 40

    St. Paul 48, Holdrege 36

    Stuart 63, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Overton 61

    Tri County 66, Sterling 38

    Wallace 38, Hitchcock County 36

    Wynot 44, Hartington-Newcastle 41

    York 76, Seward 52

    Yutan 50, Wakefield 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crazy Horse, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.

    Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

