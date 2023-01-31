AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 75, Decatur Central 54

Carroll (Flora) 63, N. White 21

Central Noble 55, Bethany Christian 34

Culver 45, Oregon-Davis 26

Indpls Riverside 95, Victory College Prep 66

LaPorte LaLumiere 53, Heritage Christian 50

Lawrence North 59, New Palestine 58

Michigan City Marquette 77, Hammond Morton 61

W. Lafayette 40, McCutcheon 37

Westville 84, S. Bend Career Academy 69

Woodlan 81, Lakewood Park 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

