Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 75, Decatur Central 54
Carroll (Flora) 63, N. White 21
Central Noble 55, Bethany Christian 34
Culver 45, Oregon-Davis 26
Indpls Riverside 95, Victory College Prep 66
LaPorte LaLumiere 53, Heritage Christian 50
Lawrence North 59, New Palestine 58
Michigan City Marquette 77, Hammond Morton 61
W. Lafayette 40, McCutcheon 37
Westville 84, S. Bend Career Academy 69
Woodlan 81, Lakewood Park 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/