Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Final=

Region 2=

Lyon Co. 76, Hopkinsville 70

Region 3=

Owensboro 63, Owensboro Catholic 41

Region 4=

Warren Central 52, Bowling Green 50, OT

Region 5=

Elizabethtown 55, LaRue Co. 44

Region 7=

Lou. Male 67, Lou. Trinity 65, 2OT

Region 8=

Woodford Co. 44, Collins 21

Region 9=

Newport 44, Cooper 42

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 54, Mason Co. 42

Region 12=

Pulaski Co. 57, Lincoln Co. 50

Region 16=

Ashland Blazer 73, Boyd Co. 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

