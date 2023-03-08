March 8, 2023 GMT
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Final=
Region 2=
Lyon Co. 76, Hopkinsville 70
Region 3=
Owensboro 63, Owensboro Catholic 41
Region 4=
Warren Central 52, Bowling Green 50, OT
Region 5=
Elizabethtown 55, LaRue Co. 44
Region 7=
Lou. Male 67, Lou. Trinity 65, 2OT
Region 8=
Woodford Co. 44, Collins 21
Region 9=
Newport 44, Cooper 42
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 54, Mason Co. 42
Region 12=
Pulaski Co. 57, Lincoln Co. 50
Region 16=
Ashland Blazer 73, Boyd Co. 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/