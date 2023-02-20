Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Regional Semifinal=
Autaugaville 74, R.C. Hatch 63
Class 2A=
Regional Semifinal=
Aliceville 42, Vincent 40
Cornerstone Christian 70, Central Coosa 60
Mars Hill Bible 64, Whitesburg Christian 35
Class 3A Regional Semifinal=
Piedmont 64, Geraldine 59
Plainview 83, Glencoe 46
Class 4A Regional Semifinal=
Westminster Christian Academy 66, Haleyville 49
Class 5A Regional Semifinal=
Central - Clay County 68, Brewbaker Tech 65
Charles Henderson 67, Vigor 41
Eufaula 52, St. Paul’s 31
