Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Regional Semifinal=

Autaugaville 74, R.C. Hatch 63

Class 2A=

Regional Semifinal=

Aliceville 42, Vincent 40

Cornerstone Christian 70, Central Coosa 60

Mars Hill Bible 64, Whitesburg Christian 35

Class 3A Regional Semifinal=

Piedmont 64, Geraldine 59

Plainview 83, Glencoe 46

Class 4A Regional Semifinal=

Westminster Christian Academy 66, Haleyville 49

Class 5A Regional Semifinal=

Central - Clay County 68, Brewbaker Tech 65

Charles Henderson 67, Vigor 41

Eufaula 52, St. Paul’s 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

