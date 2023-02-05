Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43
Brookings 59, Douglas 27
Custer 73, Belle Fourche 67
Dell Rapids 59, Aberdeen Christian 51
Flandreau 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Huron 67, Sturgis Brown 54
Madison 52, Deuel 40
Mitchell 56, Spearfish 39
Moorhead, Minn. 83, Lennox 74
Sioux Falls Christian 66, White River 55
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Rapid City Central 60
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 53
Tea Area 67, DeSmet 60
Vermillion 51, Redfield 33
Viborg-Hurley 61, McLaughlin 41
Warner 50, Waverly-South Shore 39
Worthington, Minn. 75, Canistota 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lead-Deadwood vs. Newell, ppd.
___
