Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43

Brookings 59, Douglas 27

Custer 73, Belle Fourche 67

Dell Rapids 59, Aberdeen Christian 51

Flandreau 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Huron 67, Sturgis Brown 54

Madison 52, Deuel 40

Mitchell 56, Spearfish 39

Moorhead, Minn. 83, Lennox 74

Sioux Falls Christian 66, White River 55

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Rapid City Central 60

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 53

Tea Area 67, DeSmet 60

Vermillion 51, Redfield 33

Viborg-Hurley 61, McLaughlin 41

Warner 50, Waverly-South Shore 39

Worthington, Minn. 75, Canistota 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lead-Deadwood vs. Newell, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

