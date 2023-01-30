AP NEWS
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 30, 2023 GMT

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 14-0 87 1
2. Waukee (1) 16-2 77 2
3. Waukee Northwes 14-2 71 4
4. Sioux City, East (1) 16-0 63 3
5. Valley, West Des Moines 12-3 50 6
6. Indianola 14-2 31 5
7. Waterloo, West 13-2 30 9
8. Dubuque, Senior 12-3 26 7
9. Norwalk 11-2 16 NR
10. Ankeny Centennial 7-5 12 10

Others receiving votes: Ames 8. Burlington 7. Cedar Falls 7. North Scott, Eldridge 6. Bettendorf 3. Davenport, Central 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8) 15-0 89 1
2. Clear Lake 12-1 69 2
3. MOC-Floyd Valley 14-2 64 4
4. Marion 14-3 56 5
5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 11-4 51 3
6. Webster City 13-1 38 7
7. Newton 9-4 25 T10
8. Humboldt 10-4 23 9
9. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 12-4 22 6
10. Mount Pleasant 11-3 19 NR
Others receiving votes: North Polk, Alleman 18. Des Moines, Hoover 6. Charles City 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 4. Maquoketa 3. Denison-Schleswig 1. Williamsburg 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 15-1 73 1
2. Western Christian, Hull (5) 14-1 66 4
3. Central Lyon 13-1 58 2
4. West Burlington (3) 17-0 56 3
5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 15-0 54 5
6. Roland-Story, Story City 16-1 45 6
7. Lake Mills 17-0 28 7
8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 16-2 21 8
9. Alburnett 16-2 19 9
10. Grundy Center 15-02 18 NR

    • Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 14. West Lyon, Inwood 11. MFL-Mar-Mac 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10. Wilton 6. Pella Christian 5. Underwood 1.

    Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 16-0 85 1
    2. Grand View Christian (2) 16-0 72 2
    3. WACO, Wayland (1) 17-0 66 4
    4. Dunkerton (1) 16-00 56 3
    5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15-1 50 5
    6. West Harrison, Mondamin 13-1 42 6
    7. Lynnville-Sully 16-2 24 8
    8. Newell-Fonda 11-2 16 NR
    9. St. Mary's, Remsen 12-2 14 7
    (tie) Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 13-3 14 9

    Others receiving votes: Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 13. East Mills 8. Keota 7. Baxter 6. North Mahaska, New Sharon 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Moravia 3. New London 3. Winfield-Mount Union 2.

