Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 52, Rainier 24

Barlow 78, David Douglas 61

Brookings-Harbor 92, North Valley 73

Cascade Christian 90, Rogue River 14

Central Linn 47, Monroe 38

De La Salle 71, Valley Catholic 26

Jefferson 67, Chemawa 56

Kennedy 68, Colton 20

Knappa 53, Nestucca 45

Marist 66, Cottage Grove 46

McNary 64, North Salem 50

Monument/Dayville 57, Long Creek 22

Oregon Episcopal 76, Horizon Christian Tualatin 58

Perrydale 56, Columbia Christian 50

Portland Christian 54, Faith Bible 53

Regis 71, Gervais 35

Riverdale 29, Warrenton 14

Salem Academy 53, Willamina 46

Santiam 61, Culver 25

Seaside 49, Scappoose 40

Sherwood 85, Century 60

South Medford 60, West Salem 51

Sprague 67, South Salem 46

St. Mary’s 74, Glide 59

Vernonia 87, Gaston 14

Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 68, Oregon School for Deaf 20

Western Christian High School 56, Blanchet Catholic 36

Yamhill-Carlton 56, Corbett 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crane vs. Grant Union, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/