Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 73, Springville 33

Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50

Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52

Charles City 68, Osage 56

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58

Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60

Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36

Consolation=

Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45

