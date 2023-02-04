AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 84, College Achieve Paterson 58

Arts 55, Newark East Side 45

Atlantic Tech 81, Manchester 64

Becton 57, Secaucus 49

Bernards 76, Newark Academy 55

Camden Eastside 63, Egg Harbor 60

Carteret 56, Piscataway Tech 42

Cherokee 50, Holy Spirit 35

Cherry Hill West 53, Washington Township 52

Cliffside Park 60, Bard 50

Cumberland Regional 83, Salem County Vo-Tech 53

Delsea 55, Wildwood 45

Demarest 49, Fort Lee 37

East Brunswick 92, Perth Amboy Tech 32

Ferris 55, BelovED Charter 43

Freehold 57, Pinelands Regional 35

Freehold Township 65, Long Branch 41

Gill St. Bernard’s 55, Linden 46

Glassboro 58, Florence 46

Hackensack 34, Mahwah 31

Hammonton 49, Howell 46

Henry Hudson 58, Paterson Charter 43

Hillsborough 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 43

Hoboken 59, Dickinson 58

Iselin Kennedy 61, Highland Park 58

Lenape Valley 46, Roxbury 43

Livingston 46, Mount Olive 35

McNair 56, Memorial 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Metuchen 47, South Amboy 45

Middlesex 84, Somerset Tech 37

Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59

Montgomery 57, Lawrence 43

North Hunterdon 49, Phillipsburg 37

North Plainfield 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 63

Nottingham 73, Burlington Township 71

Palmyra 77, Riverside 72

Passaic 54, Wayne Hills 45

Passaic Charter 55, Hasbrouck Heights 35

Sports

  • Nets' Irving out versus Wizards, one day after trade request

  • Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach

  • MVP Matthew Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win

  • Gary Bettman defends NHL handling of Pride night situations

    • Passaic Tech 71, Lakeland 50

    Paterson Kennedy 68, Hawthorne Christian 46

    Patrick School 68, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

    Perth Amboy 63, Rahway 51

    Ramapo 47, Ramsey 41

    Ranney 59, Brick Memorial 45

    Red Bank Catholic 53, Millville 52

    Ridge 66, South River 53

    Robbinsville 64, Snyder 60

    Roselle Park 51, Kearny 39

    Rumson-Fair Haven 93, Donovan Catholic 58

    Sayreville 73, East Brunswick Magnet 50

    Seton Hall Prep 78, Irvington 44

    Shore Regional 57, Asbury Park 40

    Sparta 58, Delaware Valley Regional 49

    St. Rose 59, Christian Brothers 51

    Sterling 57, Winslow 47

    Timothy Christian 70, Dunellen 31

    Triton 87, Bridgeton 60

    Union 71, West Caldwell Tech 68

    Union Catholic 76, Newark Lab 56

    Veritas Christian Academy 49, North Warren 45

    Vernon 50, Hunterdon Central 49

    Wallkill Valley 54, Kittatinny 47

    Watchung Hills 55, North Bergen 38

    Weequahic 55, Cedar Grove 53

    West Milford 55, Westwood 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.