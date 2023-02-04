Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 84, College Achieve Paterson 58
Arts 55, Newark East Side 45
Atlantic Tech 81, Manchester 64
Becton 57, Secaucus 49
Bernards 76, Newark Academy 55
Camden Eastside 63, Egg Harbor 60
Carteret 56, Piscataway Tech 42
Cherokee 50, Holy Spirit 35
Cherry Hill West 53, Washington Township 52
Cliffside Park 60, Bard 50
Cumberland Regional 83, Salem County Vo-Tech 53
Delsea 55, Wildwood 45
Demarest 49, Fort Lee 37
East Brunswick 92, Perth Amboy Tech 32
Ferris 55, BelovED Charter 43
Freehold 57, Pinelands Regional 35
Freehold Township 65, Long Branch 41
Gill St. Bernard’s 55, Linden 46
Glassboro 58, Florence 46
Hackensack 34, Mahwah 31
Hammonton 49, Howell 46
Henry Hudson 58, Paterson Charter 43
Hillsborough 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 43
Hoboken 59, Dickinson 58
Iselin Kennedy 61, Highland Park 58
Lenape Valley 46, Roxbury 43
Livingston 46, Mount Olive 35
McNair 56, Memorial 47
Metuchen 47, South Amboy 45
Middlesex 84, Somerset Tech 37
Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59
Montgomery 57, Lawrence 43
North Hunterdon 49, Phillipsburg 37
North Plainfield 91, Wardlaw-Hartridge 63
Nottingham 73, Burlington Township 71
Palmyra 77, Riverside 72
Passaic 54, Wayne Hills 45
Passaic Charter 55, Hasbrouck Heights 35
Passaic Tech 71, Lakeland 50
Paterson Kennedy 68, Hawthorne Christian 46
Patrick School 68, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Perth Amboy 63, Rahway 51
Ramapo 47, Ramsey 41
Ranney 59, Brick Memorial 45
Red Bank Catholic 53, Millville 52
Ridge 66, South River 53
Robbinsville 64, Snyder 60
Roselle Park 51, Kearny 39
Rumson-Fair Haven 93, Donovan Catholic 58
Sayreville 73, East Brunswick Magnet 50
Seton Hall Prep 78, Irvington 44
Shore Regional 57, Asbury Park 40
Sparta 58, Delaware Valley Regional 49
St. Rose 59, Christian Brothers 51
Sterling 57, Winslow 47
Timothy Christian 70, Dunellen 31
Triton 87, Bridgeton 60
Union 71, West Caldwell Tech 68
Union Catholic 76, Newark Lab 56
Veritas Christian Academy 49, North Warren 45
Vernon 50, Hunterdon Central 49
Wallkill Valley 54, Kittatinny 47
Watchung Hills 55, North Bergen 38
Weequahic 55, Cedar Grove 53
West Milford 55, Westwood 47
