BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll (FINAL POLL)

By The Associated PressFebruary 27, 2023 GMT

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 20-2 90 1
2. George Washington 19-3 81 3
3. Parkersburg South 16-6 64 2
4. Huntington 17-5 59 4
5. South Charleston 16-6 55 5
6. Spring Mills 15-7 36 6
7. Hedgesville 18-5 29 9
8. Wheeling Park 15-7 24 8
9. Jefferson 14-7 17 7
10. Greenbrier East 11-10 15 10

Others receiving votes: University 12, Parkersburg 8, Bridgeport 4, Princeton 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (9) 18-3 90 1
2. Fairmont Senior 21-1 81 2
3. Ripley 20-2 68 3
4. East Fairmont 20-2 67 4
5. Logan 12-9 51 T5
6. Herbert Hoover 15-6 41 8
7. Winfield 13-9 35 T5
8. Scott 13-9 30 7
9. Elkins 13-9 22 9
10. Weir 13-9 7 10

Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Nitro 1, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 22-0 90 1
2. South Harrison 20-2 72 3
3. Bluefield 15-7 71 2
4. Chapmanville 18-3 69 4
5. Ravenswood 17-5 52 5
6. Charleston Catholic 17-5 49 6
7. Wyoming East 14-8 31 8
8. St. Marys 15-7 26 7
9. Poca 12-10 14 10
10. Wheeling Central 11-10 12 9
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (9) 20-2 90 1
2. Tug Valley 19-3 79 2
3. Tucker County 16-4 73 3
4. Clay-Battelle 16-6 62 4
5. Webster County 15-7 51 5
6. East Hardy 16-6 39 6
7. Cameron 11-11 34 7
8. Madonna 13-9 28 8
9. Wahama 14-8 21 10
10. Pendleton County 13-8 14 9

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 2, Tyler Consolidated 2.

