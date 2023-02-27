BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll (FINAL POLL)
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (9)
|20-2
|90
|1
|2. George Washington
|19-3
|81
|3
|3. Parkersburg South
|16-6
|64
|2
|4. Huntington
|17-5
|59
|4
|5. South Charleston
|16-6
|55
|5
|6. Spring Mills
|15-7
|36
|6
|7. Hedgesville
|18-5
|29
|9
|8. Wheeling Park
|15-7
|24
|8
|9. Jefferson
|14-7
|17
|7
|10. Greenbrier East
|11-10
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: University 12, Parkersburg 8, Bridgeport 4, Princeton 1.
|1. Shady Spring (9)
|18-3
|90
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|21-1
|81
|2
|3. Ripley
|20-2
|68
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|20-2
|67
|4
|5. Logan
|12-9
|51
|T5
|6. Herbert Hoover
|15-6
|41
|8
|7. Winfield
|13-9
|35
|T5
|8. Scott
|13-9
|30
|7
|9. Elkins
|13-9
|22
|9
|10. Weir
|13-9
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Nitro 1, North Marion 1.
|1. Williamstown (9)
|22-0
|90
|1
|2. South Harrison
|20-2
|72
|3
|3. Bluefield
|15-7
|71
|2
|4. Chapmanville
|18-3
|69
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|17-5
|52
|5
|6. Charleston Catholic
|17-5
|49
|6
|7. Wyoming East
|14-8
|31
|8
|8. St. Marys
|15-7
|26
|7
|9. Poca
|12-10
|14
|10
|10. Wheeling Central
|11-10
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 1.
|1. James Monroe (9)
|20-2
|90
|1
|2. Tug Valley
|19-3
|79
|2
|3. Tucker County
|16-4
|73
|3
|4. Clay-Battelle
|16-6
|62
|4
|5. Webster County
|15-7
|51
|5
|6. East Hardy
|16-6
|39
|6
|7. Cameron
|11-11
|34
|7
|8. Madonna
|13-9
|28
|8
|9. Wahama
|14-8
|21
|10
|10. Pendleton County
|13-8
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 2, Tyler Consolidated 2.