Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 53, Spring Grove 40
Albany 52, Foley 38
Austin 59, Red Wing 43
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 76, Roseau 38
Cambridge-Isanti 63, North Branch 34
Cannon Falls 37, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31
Chaska 86, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 58
Detroit Lakes 77, Crosby-Ironton 53
East Ridge 70, Irondale 27
Esko 63, South Ridge 54
Grand Meadow 54, Lanesboro 36
Grand Rapids 69, Cloquet 54
Henning 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 52
Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 22
Houston 72, Mabel-Canton 38
International Falls 35, Greenway 32
Kelliher/Northome 97, Littlefork-Big Falls 32
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54, Renville County West 32
Lac qui Parle Valley 52, MACCRAY 35
Lake Park-Audubon 57, Bagley 47
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42, Schaeffer Academy 39
Mahnomen/Waubun 59, Climax/Fisher 49
Mankato East 60, Northfield 48
Mankato West 43, Winona 36
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis South 36
Minneota 54, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47
Mountain Lake Area 52, Red Rock Central 31
New London-Spicer 64, Montevideo 29
North St. Paul 79, St. Paul Highland Park 38
Orono 66, St. Louis Park 54
Park (Cottage Grove) 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 35
Perham 67, Pelican Rapids 48
Providence Academy 87, Blake 41
Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42
Roseville 58, Woodbury 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, Brainerd 34
Simley 67, St. Paul Central 6
Sleepy Eye 72, New Ulm Cathedral 29
St. Charles 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 41
St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 27
St. Croix Prep 73, United Christian 49
Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51
Stillwater 56, White Bear Lake 41
Two Harbors 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 52
Underwood 60, Battle Lake 37
West Lutheran 56, PACT Charter 17
Windom 73, Jackson County Central 71
Wrenshall 57, McGregor 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Silver Bay vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd.
