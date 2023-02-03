AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 53, Spring Grove 40

Albany 52, Foley 38

Austin 59, Red Wing 43

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 76, Roseau 38

Cambridge-Isanti 63, North Branch 34

Cannon Falls 37, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31

Chaska 86, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 58

Detroit Lakes 77, Crosby-Ironton 53

East Ridge 70, Irondale 27

Esko 63, South Ridge 54

Grand Meadow 54, Lanesboro 36

Grand Rapids 69, Cloquet 54

Henning 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 52

Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 22

Houston 72, Mabel-Canton 38

International Falls 35, Greenway 32

Kelliher/Northome 97, Littlefork-Big Falls 32

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54, Renville County West 32

Lac qui Parle Valley 52, MACCRAY 35

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Bagley 47

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42, Schaeffer Academy 39

Mahnomen/Waubun 59, Climax/Fisher 49

Mankato East 60, Northfield 48

Mankato West 43, Winona 36

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis South 36

Minneota 54, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47

Mountain Lake Area 52, Red Rock Central 31

New London-Spicer 64, Montevideo 29

North St. Paul 79, St. Paul Highland Park 38

Orono 66, St. Louis Park 54

Park (Cottage Grove) 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 35

Perham 67, Pelican Rapids 48

Providence Academy 87, Blake 41

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42

Roseville 58, Woodbury 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, Brainerd 34

    • Simley 67, St. Paul Central 6

    Sleepy Eye 72, New Ulm Cathedral 29

    St. Charles 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

    St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 27

    St. Croix Prep 73, United Christian 49

    Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51

    Stillwater 56, White Bear Lake 41

    Two Harbors 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 52

    Underwood 60, Battle Lake 37

    West Lutheran 56, PACT Charter 17

    Windom 73, Jackson County Central 71

    Wrenshall 57, McGregor 55

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Silver Bay vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

