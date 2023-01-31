AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 50, Aurora Central 25

Cherokee Trail 60, Grandview 57

Cherry Creek 53, Arapahoe 41

Cheyenne Wells 53, Kiowa 39

Coal Ridge 60, Steamboat Springs 16

Eaglecrest 77, Smoky Hill 19

Englewood 51, Bennett 45

Flatirons Academy 43, Dayspring Christian Academy 29

George Washington 62, Thomas Jefferson 31

Golden View Classical 32, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 22

J.K. Mullen 56, Overland 38

Lakewood 39, Evergreen High School 27

Legacy 53, Prairie View 43

Lutheran 43, Holy Family 31

Mead 44, Centaurus 37

Peak to Peak 44, The Academy 36

Platte Valley 57, Berthoud 51

Regis Groff 56, Abraham Lincoln 35

St. Mary’s Academy 33, Eagle Ridge Academy 31

Standley Lake 53, Pomona 41

Sterling 49, Weld Central 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

