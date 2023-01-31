Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams City 50, Aurora Central 25
Cherokee Trail 60, Grandview 57
Cherry Creek 53, Arapahoe 41
Cheyenne Wells 53, Kiowa 39
Coal Ridge 60, Steamboat Springs 16
Eaglecrest 77, Smoky Hill 19
Englewood 51, Bennett 45
Flatirons Academy 43, Dayspring Christian Academy 29
George Washington 62, Thomas Jefferson 31
Golden View Classical 32, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 22
J.K. Mullen 56, Overland 38
Lakewood 39, Evergreen High School 27
Legacy 53, Prairie View 43
Lutheran 43, Holy Family 31
Mead 44, Centaurus 37
Peak to Peak 44, The Academy 36
Platte Valley 57, Berthoud 51
Regis Groff 56, Abraham Lincoln 35
St. Mary’s Academy 33, Eagle Ridge Academy 31
Standley Lake 53, Pomona 41
Sterling 49, Weld Central 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/