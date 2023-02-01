Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (6) 16-2 87 1 2. Woodinville (3) 19-1 84 2 3. Davis 16-1 71 3 4. Tahoma 17-2 61 4 5. Sumner 17-3 45 5 6. Kamiakin 15-2 39 T6 7. Eastlake 16-4 34 T6 8. Emerald Ridge 15-4 25 8 9. Bellarmine Prep 16-5 16 T9 10. Richland 13-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastmont 8. Kamiak 6. Bothell 6. Glacier Peak 2. Sunnyside 1. Central Valley 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (6) 13-1 86 1 2. Lake Washington (2) 18-1 82 2 3. Lakeside (Seattle) (1) 13-1 68 3 4. Arlington 16-2 63 5 5. Tacoma (Lincoln) 14-2 51 4 6. Stanwood 16-3 46 6 7. Bonney Lake 16-3 33 7 (tie) Mead 13-3 33 8 9. Peninsula 16-3 10 NR 10. North Thurston 16-3 7 9 (tie) Everett 13-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Meadowdale 6. Franklin 1. Lincoln-Seattle 1. Lynnwood 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Ellensburg (8) 18-0 80 1 2. Lynden 17-3 69 T4 3. W. F. West 15-3 54 2 4. Sequim 17-0 49 5 5. Burlington-Edison 14-5 47 T4 6. Tumwater 16-4 40 9 7. Prosser 14-6 28 7 8. White River 14-4 26 8 9. Sehome 14-3 23 6 10. Clarkston 14-4 14 T10

Others receiving votes: Columbia River 4. Othello 3. Enumclaw 2. Sammamish 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Nooksack Valley (8) 18-1 80 1 2. Lynden Christian 17-2 72 2 3. Wapato 18-1 64 3 4. Montesano 16-3 55 4 5. King's 18-3 44 5 6. Deer Park 17-2 42 6 7. Cashmere 12-4 27 8 8. Freeman 16-4 20 9 9. Bellevue Christian 17-0 15 10 10. Seton Catholic 17-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: College Place 3. Omak 3. Zillah 2. Toppenish 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Colfax (9) 20-0 90 2 2. Okanogan 19-1 81 1 3. Napavine 18-2 72 3 4. Adna 17-2 62 4 5. Warden 14-4 42 7 6. LaConner 14-4 38 5 7. Rainier 16-3 37 6 8. Ilwaco 14-3 22 8 9. St. George's 14-5 15 10 10. Mabton 15-5 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Brewster 8. Lake Roosevelt 4. Toutle Lake 4. Raymond 3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Forks 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Neah Bay (6) 14-1 87 1 2. Colton (3) 18-1 78 2 3. Mossyrock 16-3 65 3 4. Oakesdale 16-2 59 4 5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 17-2 53 6 6. Mount Vernon Christian 17-3 52 5 7. Inchelium 17-2 29 7 8. Yakama Tribal 16-3 25 8 9. Lummi 15-2 20 9 10. Sunnyside Christian 15-4 17 10

Others receiving votes: Waterville-Mansfield 5. Willapa Valley 3. Wellpinit 2.