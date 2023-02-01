Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Camas (6)
|16-2
|87
|1
|2. Woodinville (3)
|19-1
|84
|2
|3. Davis
|16-1
|71
|3
|4. Tahoma
|17-2
|61
|4
|5. Sumner
|17-3
|45
|5
|6. Kamiakin
|15-2
|39
|T6
|7. Eastlake
|16-4
|34
|T6
|8. Emerald Ridge
|15-4
|25
|8
|9. Bellarmine Prep
|16-5
|16
|T9
|10. Richland
|13-4
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Eastmont 8. Kamiak 6. Bothell 6. Glacier Peak 2. Sunnyside 1. Central Valley 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (6)
|13-1
|86
|1
|2. Lake Washington (2)
|18-1
|82
|2
|3. Lakeside (Seattle) (1)
|13-1
|68
|3
|4. Arlington
|16-2
|63
|5
|5. Tacoma (Lincoln)
|14-2
|51
|4
|6. Stanwood
|16-3
|46
|6
|7. Bonney Lake
|16-3
|33
|7
|(tie) Mead
|13-3
|33
|8
|9. Peninsula
|16-3
|10
|NR
|10. North Thurston
|16-3
|7
|9
|(tie) Everett
|13-6
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Meadowdale 6. Franklin 1. Lincoln-Seattle 1. Lynnwood 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Ellensburg (8)
|18-0
|80
|1
|2. Lynden
|17-3
|69
|T4
|3. W. F. West
|15-3
|54
|2
|4. Sequim
|17-0
|49
|5
|5. Burlington-Edison
|14-5
|47
|T4
|6. Tumwater
|16-4
|40
|9
|7. Prosser
|14-6
|28
|7
|8. White River
|14-4
|26
|8
|9. Sehome
|14-3
|23
|6
|10. Clarkston
|14-4
|14
|T10
Others receiving votes: Columbia River 4. Othello 3. Enumclaw 2. Sammamish 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Nooksack Valley (8)
|18-1
|80
|1
|2. Lynden Christian
|17-2
|72
|2
|3. Wapato
|18-1
|64
|3
|4. Montesano
|16-3
|55
|4
|5. King's
|18-3
|44
|5
|6. Deer Park
|17-2
|42
|6
|7. Cashmere
|12-4
|27
|8
|8. Freeman
|16-4
|20
|9
|9. Bellevue Christian
|17-0
|15
|10
|10. Seton Catholic
|17-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: College Place 3. Omak 3. Zillah 2. Toppenish 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Colfax (9)
|20-0
|90
|2
|2. Okanogan
|19-1
|81
|1
|3. Napavine
|18-2
|72
|3
|4. Adna
|17-2
|62
|4
|5. Warden
|14-4
|42
|7
|6. LaConner
|14-4
|38
|5
|7. Rainier
|16-3
|37
|6
|8. Ilwaco
|14-3
|22
|8
|9. St. George's
|14-5
|15
|10
|10. Mabton
|15-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brewster 8. Lake Roosevelt 4. Toutle Lake 4. Raymond 3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Forks 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neah Bay (6)
|14-1
|87
|1
|2. Colton (3)
|18-1
|78
|2
|3. Mossyrock
|16-3
|65
|3
|4. Oakesdale
|16-2
|59
|4
|5. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|17-2
|53
|6
|6. Mount Vernon Christian
|17-3
|52
|5
|7. Inchelium
|17-2
|29
|7
|8. Yakama Tribal
|16-3
|25
|8
|9. Lummi
|15-2
|20
|9
|10. Sunnyside Christian
|15-4
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Waterville-Mansfield 5. Willapa Valley 3. Wellpinit 2.
|———