Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 69, Sparta 53

Arcadia 57, Regis 54

Arrowhead 72, Waukesha West 63

Assumption 53, Tigerton 34

Bangor 80, New Lisbon 42

Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75

Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38

Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Boscobel 84, Shullsburg 83

Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 64

Bruce 91, Winter 52

Campbellsport 69, Omro 44

Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56

Catholic Memorial 59, Waukesha South 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32

Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46

Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48

Clintonville 68, Shiocton 67

Crivitz 67, Niagara 54

Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43

Drummond 73, Mercer 36

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34

East Dubuque, Ill. 51, Potosi 48

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Oostburg 44

Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46

Fall River 63, Waterloo 44

Florence 89, Chequamegon 77

Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62

Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52

Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Altoona 51

Germantown 70, Slinger 47

Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34

Gillett 74, Coleman 62

Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48

Green Bay Preble 65, Sheboygan South 58, OT

Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63

Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43

    • Homestead 73, Hartford Union 71

    Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24

    Hurley 75, Mellen 47

    Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28

    Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46

    Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41

    La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 48

    Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42

    Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 34

    Lakeland 71, Tomahawk 30

    Lakeside Lutheran 74, Marshall 46

    Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38

    Living Word Lutheran 46, University School of Milwaukee 41

    Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33

    Luck 50, Siren 45

    Manawa 62, Crandon 40

    Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54

    Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54

    Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49

    Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62

    Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52

    Mayville 87, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73

    McFarland 90, Oregon 82

    Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42

    Menominee Indian 59, Laona-Wabeno 55

    Menomonie 70, Hayward 51

    Messmer 75, St. John’s NW Military Academy 70

    Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Columbus 67

    Milwaukee Golda Meir 49, Milwaukee School of Languages 33

    Milwaukee Hamilton 93, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 66

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66

    Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37

    Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 69, Hudson 46

    Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42

    New Berlin Eisenhower 64, West Allis Central 56

    Nicolet 70, Cedarburg 57

    Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58

    Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58

    Osceola 65, Barron 40

    Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

    Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71

    Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61

    Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55

    Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53

    Racine Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 67

    Random Lake 56, Hilbert 49

    Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47

    Reedsville 66, Ozaukee 48

    Riverdale 57, Weston 43

    Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12

    Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33

    Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57

    Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60

    Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51

    Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36

    Shawano 64, New London 53

    Sheboygan North 70, Green Bay Southwest 61

    Slinger 58, West Bend West 46

    Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26

    South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59

    Southwestern 77, Argyle 45

    Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

    St. Mary Catholic 100, Kohler 70

    St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39

    Stoughton 80, Sun Prairie 72

    Tomah 48, La Crosse Logan 47

    Turner 93, Lake Mills 78

    Unity 72, Clear Lake 28

    Valders 59, Freedom 44

    Washburn 80, South Shore 45

    Waunakee 67, Watertown 55

    Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

    Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56

    Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42

    Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36

    Webster 57, Northwood 53

    West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53

    West De Pere 88, Menasha 44

    West Salem 76, Onalaska 62

    Westosha Central 62, Badger 43

    Whitefish Bay 67, Port Washington 57

    Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42

    Wild Rose 66, Montello 48

    Wilmot Union 77, Fort Atkinson 67

    Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49

    Wisconsin Heights 52, Richland Center 49

    Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40

    Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52

    Xavier 101, Green Bay West 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

