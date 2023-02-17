AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Corvallis 64, East Helena 46

East Helena 58, Butte Central 49

Frenchtown 65, Stevensville 23

District 1B=

First Round=

Cut Bank 57, Choteau 38

Shelby 74, Conrad 36

District 2B=

First Round=

Glasgow 62, Harlem 50

Semifinal=

Malta 47, Poplar 43

District 3B=

Semifinal=

Lodge Grass 69, St. Labre 50

District 4B=

Semifinal=

Columbus 58, Roundup 52

Red Lodge 56, Huntley Project 45

District 5B=

First Round=

Big Timber 35, Jefferson (Boulder) 32

Whitehall 41, Townsend 40

District 2C=

Consolation=

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 61, Richey-Lambert 41

Semifinal=

Fairview 65, Culbertson 44

District 3C=

Semifinal=

Lustre Christian 62, Dodson 32

District 4C=

First Round=

Wibaux 54, Plevna 44

District 5C=

First Round=

Custer-Hysham 37, Northern Cheyenne 32

District 8C=

First Round=

Belt 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24

Centerville 54, Winnett-Grass Range 45

Great Falls Central 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54

Roy-Winifred 72, Highwood 34

ADVERTISEMENT

District 9C=

First Round=

Big Sandy 65, Chinook 52

Box Elder 94, Hays-Lodgepole 58

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, North Star 32

Fort Benton 58, Turner 54

District 10C=

Loser Out=

Power 54, Valier 40

Semifinal=

Cascade 61, Simms 55

Heart Butte 74, Sunburst 33

District 12C=

First Round=

Ennis 51, Shields Valley 41

Sports

  • Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81

  • Tiger opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5

  • Durant cheered by fans, says Suns have 'all the pieces'

  • Giannis sets assists mark, hurts wrist; Bucks beat Bulls

    • Harrison-Willow Creek 63, Lone Peak 49

    Manhattan Christian 67, Sheridan 36

    West Yellowstone 66, Gardiner 44

    District 13C=

    First Round=

    Drummond 59, Lincoln 37

    Phillipsburg 59, Valley Christian 44

    Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 31

    District 14C=

    First Round=

    Noxon 48, Alberton-Superior 45

    St. Regis 73, Clark Fork 23

    Two Eagle River 61, Hot Springs 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.