Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 49, Daleville 17
Addison 71, Belgreen 41
Andalusia 41, Opp 14
Appalachian 33, Cornerstone School 31
Ardmore 76, Brewer 41
Athens 37, Decatur 22
Beauregard 62, Beulah 38
Belgreen 46, Russellville 43
Briarwood Christian 48, Benjamin Russell 32
Brilliant 50, Vina 43
Caledonia, Miss. 47, South Lamar 32
Central - Clay County 49, Munford 25
Chelsea 58, Pelham 48
Clay-Chalkville 65, Oak Mountain 41
Collinsville 59, Cedar Bluff 24
Crenshaw Christian Academy 59, Meadowview Christian 29
Dora 66, Sumiton Christian 41
Elba 49, Brantley 34
Escambia County 32, Hillcrest-Evergreen 25
Ezekiel Academy 49, Heritage Christian 11
Hillcrest 49, American Christian Academy 12
Homewood 50, Bibb County 24
Hoover 52, Hazel Green 38
J.B. Pennington 57, Cleveland 32
Jacksonville Christian 62, Alabama School for the Deaf 25
Jefferson Christian Academy 67, Victory Chr. 56
Lanett 55, Handley 53
Lawrence County 61, Winston County 22
Linden 36, R.C. Hatch 27
Marbury 59, Montevallo 37
Mars Hill Bible 74, Westminster Christian Academy 40
New Hope 73, North Jackson 21
Pickens County 45, Berry 43
Plainview 68, Jacksonville 24
Ramsay 50, Park Crossing 44
Sardis 53, Geraldine 31
St. James 47, Prattville Christian Academy 39
Susan Moore 52, Good Hope 39
Sylvania 68, Sand Rock 51
Talladega 56, Alexandria 32
Thomasville 53, Clarke County 40
Thompson 50, Helena 40
Tuscaloosa Academy 53, Aliceville 34
Vinemont 64, Saint Bernard Prep 23
Wicksburg 57, Providence Christian 52
Winterboro 54, Shelby County 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calhoun vs. Goshen, ccd.
Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.
Enterprise vs. Prattville, ccd.
Saraland vs. East Central, Miss., ccd.
Sidney Lanier vs. Selma, ccd.
St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Brooks, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/