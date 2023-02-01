AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 49, Daleville 17

Addison 71, Belgreen 41

Andalusia 41, Opp 14

Appalachian 33, Cornerstone School 31

Ardmore 76, Brewer 41

Athens 37, Decatur 22

Beauregard 62, Beulah 38

Belgreen 46, Russellville 43

Briarwood Christian 48, Benjamin Russell 32

Brilliant 50, Vina 43

Caledonia, Miss. 47, South Lamar 32

Central - Clay County 49, Munford 25

Chelsea 58, Pelham 48

Clay-Chalkville 65, Oak Mountain 41

Collinsville 59, Cedar Bluff 24

Crenshaw Christian Academy 59, Meadowview Christian 29

Dora 66, Sumiton Christian 41

Elba 49, Brantley 34

Escambia County 32, Hillcrest-Evergreen 25

Ezekiel Academy 49, Heritage Christian 11

Hillcrest 49, American Christian Academy 12

Homewood 50, Bibb County 24

Hoover 52, Hazel Green 38

J.B. Pennington 57, Cleveland 32

Jacksonville Christian 62, Alabama School for the Deaf 25

Jefferson Christian Academy 67, Victory Chr. 56

Lanett 55, Handley 53

Lawrence County 61, Winston County 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Linden 36, R.C. Hatch 27

Marbury 59, Montevallo 37

Mars Hill Bible 74, Westminster Christian Academy 40

New Hope 73, North Jackson 21

Pickens County 45, Berry 43

Plainview 68, Jacksonville 24

Ramsay 50, Park Crossing 44

Sardis 53, Geraldine 31

St. James 47, Prattville Christian Academy 39

Sports

  • AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints

  • James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

  • Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown

  • Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

    • Susan Moore 52, Good Hope 39

    Sylvania 68, Sand Rock 51

    Talladega 56, Alexandria 32

    Thomasville 53, Clarke County 40

    Thompson 50, Helena 40

    Tuscaloosa Academy 53, Aliceville 34

    Vinemont 64, Saint Bernard Prep 23

    Wicksburg 57, Providence Christian 52

    Winterboro 54, Shelby County 22

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Calhoun vs. Goshen, ccd.

    Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.

    Enterprise vs. Prattville, ccd.

    Saraland vs. East Central, Miss., ccd.

    Sidney Lanier vs. Selma, ccd.

    St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Brooks, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.