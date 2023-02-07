Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 76, ALA-Anthem South 22
Coolidge 68, Chandler Valley Christian 62
Gilbert Christian 58, Globe 56
Glendale Prep 49, Glendale North Pointe 39
Highland Prep 72, Flagstaff Northland Prep 35
Kayenta Monument Valley 82, Ganado 43
Northwest Christian 71, Odyssey Institute 35
Page 62, Chino Valley 24
Parker 50, Kingman 47
Pima 69, Lakeside Blue Ridge 34
Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 33
