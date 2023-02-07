AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 76, ALA-Anthem South 22

Coolidge 68, Chandler Valley Christian 62

Gilbert Christian 58, Globe 56

Glendale Prep 49, Glendale North Pointe 39

Highland Prep 72, Flagstaff Northland Prep 35

Kayenta Monument Valley 82, Ganado 43

Northwest Christian 71, Odyssey Institute 35

Page 62, Chino Valley 24

Parker 50, Kingman 47

Pima 69, Lakeside Blue Ridge 34

Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.