Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnes County North 70, Griggs/Midkota 67

Bishop Ryan 71, Westhope/Newburg 46

Bowman County 74, Flasher 54

Central Cass 51, Kindred 44

Century 74, Jamestown 59

Devils Lake 77, Grand Forks Central 75

Edgeley/K-M 61, LaMoure/L-M 56

Ellendale 69, Linton/HMB 51

Fargo Davies 89, Valley City 37

Fargo North 71, Wahpeton 66

Fargo South 86, West Fargo Horace 79

Glen Ullin-Hebron 48, Beach 47

Grand Forks Red River 78, Sheyenne 65

Grant County/Mott-Regent 50, Dickinson Trinity 38

Maple River 53, Oak Grove Lutheran 49

McIntosh, S.D. 60, Solen 39

St. John 73, Cavalier 52

West Fargo 65, Fargo Shanley 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

