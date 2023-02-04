Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 52, Auburn 41
Amherst County 43, Brookville 37
Appomattox 27, Nelson County 20
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Hampton Christian 34
Atlee 47, Patrick Henry-Ashland 42
Bethel 77, Kecoughtan 26
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25, Fuqua School 23
Booker T. Washington 38, Granby 20
Broadway 62, Harrisonburg 34
Brunswick 46, Surry County 30
Buffalo Gap 81, Waynesboro 38
Carroll County 66, Floyd County 31
Central - Wise 69, Lee High 33
Chancellor 63, Caroline 27
Charlottesville 49, Monticello 45
Christiansburg 64, Hidden Valley 27
Culpeper 69, Courtland 35
Dan River 57, Gretna 48
Deep Run 56, Mills Godwin 39
Eastern Montgomery 56, Covington 11
Eastside 75, Castlewood 28
First Colonial 65, Ocean Lakes 49
Fort Defiance 65, Wilson Memorial 58
Freedom (W) 51, C.D. Hylton 17
GW-Danville 40, Patrick County 28
Galax 61, Giles 26
Gate City 58, John Battle 38
Gateway Christian 36, StoneBridge School 11
George Wythe-Wytheville 53, Grayson County 24
Glen Allen 64, Hermitage 48
Gloucester 30, Denbigh 28
Grassfield 56, Great Bridge 30
Greenbrier Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 39
Hampton 79, Phoebus 22
Hanover 66, Mechanicsville High School 38
Highland-Warrenton 38, Trinity at Meadowview 31
Honaker 53, Hurley 11
J.I. Burton 58, Twin Springs 38
James Monroe 61, Spotsylvania 15
James River 50, Lloyd Bird 42
James Wood 53, Millbrook 32
Justice High School 45, Falls Church 44
K&Q Central 70, Carver Academy 33
King’s Fork High School 55, Deep Creek 52
Lakeland 51, Nansemond River 38
Lord Botetourt 53, Franklin County 39
Louisa 57, Fluvanna 49
Manor High School 96, Lake Taylor 36
Marion 64, Graham 32
Massaponax 71, Stafford 11
Menchville 68, Heritage (Newport News) 17
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 40, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 36
Miller School 57, The Covenant School 24
Mountain View 54, Brooke Point 35
Narrows 55, Craig County 23
Norcom 65, Maury 31
North Cross 34, New Covenant 26
Nottoway 37, Randolph-Henry 23
Orange County def. Goochland, forfeit
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Blacksburg 35
Patriot 53, Battlefield 26
Portsmouth Christian 32, Denbigh Baptist 27
Potomac 54, Gar-Field 22
Prince Edward County 70, Amelia County 58
Princess Anne 61, Kellam 27
Pulaski County 76, Cave Spring 43
Richlands 73, Tazewell 38
Ridgeview Christian 36, Grace Christian 29
Riverbend 63, Colonial Forge 39
Riverside 55, Stone Bridge 44
Rural Retreat 62, Northwood 11
Rye Cove 64, Thomas Walker 52
Salem 49, Glenvar 35
Salem-Va. Beach 37, Landstown 34
Seton School 68, St. John Paul the Great 29
Sherando 60, John Handley 31
Skyline 53, William Monroe 51
Strasburg 44, Rappahannock County 31
TJ-Alexandria 55, Annandale 48
Temple Christian 60, Regents 48
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 52, Council 36
Turner Ashby 55, Rockbridge County 24
Tuscarora 58, Lightridge 23
Union 41, Abingdon 29
Virginia Academy 74, St. Gertrude 64
Walsingham Academy 55, St. Michael Catholic 11
Western Albemarle 49, Albemarle 45, OT
Western Branch 49, Indian River 38
Windsor 52, Greensville County 34
Woodbridge 42, Colgan 36
Woodside 65, Warwick 50
Woodstock Central 61, Page County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Churchland vs. Norview, ccd.
St. Margaret’s vs. Essex, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/