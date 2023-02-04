AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

February 4, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 52, Auburn 41

Amherst County 43, Brookville 37

Appomattox 27, Nelson County 20

Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Hampton Christian 34

Atlee 47, Patrick Henry-Ashland 42

Bethel 77, Kecoughtan 26

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25, Fuqua School 23

Booker T. Washington 38, Granby 20

Broadway 62, Harrisonburg 34

Brunswick 46, Surry County 30

Buffalo Gap 81, Waynesboro 38

Carroll County 66, Floyd County 31

Central - Wise 69, Lee High 33

Chancellor 63, Caroline 27

Charlottesville 49, Monticello 45

Christiansburg 64, Hidden Valley 27

Culpeper 69, Courtland 35

Dan River 57, Gretna 48

Deep Run 56, Mills Godwin 39

Eastern Montgomery 56, Covington 11

Eastside 75, Castlewood 28

First Colonial 65, Ocean Lakes 49

Fort Defiance 65, Wilson Memorial 58

Freedom (W) 51, C.D. Hylton 17

GW-Danville 40, Patrick County 28

Galax 61, Giles 26

Gate City 58, John Battle 38

Gateway Christian 36, StoneBridge School 11

George Wythe-Wytheville 53, Grayson County 24

Glen Allen 64, Hermitage 48

Gloucester 30, Denbigh 28

Grassfield 56, Great Bridge 30

Greenbrier Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 39

Hampton 79, Phoebus 22

Hanover 66, Mechanicsville High School 38

Highland-Warrenton 38, Trinity at Meadowview 31

Honaker 53, Hurley 11

    • J.I. Burton 58, Twin Springs 38

    James Monroe 61, Spotsylvania 15

    James River 50, Lloyd Bird 42

    James Wood 53, Millbrook 32

    Justice High School 45, Falls Church 44

    K&Q Central 70, Carver Academy 33

    King’s Fork High School 55, Deep Creek 52

    Lakeland 51, Nansemond River 38

    Lord Botetourt 53, Franklin County 39

    Louisa 57, Fluvanna 49

    Manor High School 96, Lake Taylor 36

    Marion 64, Graham 32

    Massaponax 71, Stafford 11

    Menchville 68, Heritage (Newport News) 17

    Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 40, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 36

    Miller School 57, The Covenant School 24

    Mountain View 54, Brooke Point 35

    Narrows 55, Craig County 23

    Norcom 65, Maury 31

    North Cross 34, New Covenant 26

    Nottoway 37, Randolph-Henry 23

    Orange County def. Goochland, forfeit

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Blacksburg 35

    Patriot 53, Battlefield 26

    Portsmouth Christian 32, Denbigh Baptist 27

    Potomac 54, Gar-Field 22

    Prince Edward County 70, Amelia County 58

    Princess Anne 61, Kellam 27

    Pulaski County 76, Cave Spring 43

    Richlands 73, Tazewell 38

    Ridgeview Christian 36, Grace Christian 29

    Riverbend 63, Colonial Forge 39

    Riverside 55, Stone Bridge 44

    Rural Retreat 62, Northwood 11

    Rye Cove 64, Thomas Walker 52

    Salem 49, Glenvar 35

    Salem-Va. Beach 37, Landstown 34

    Seton School 68, St. John Paul the Great 29

    Sherando 60, John Handley 31

    Skyline 53, William Monroe 51

    Strasburg 44, Rappahannock County 31

    TJ-Alexandria 55, Annandale 48

    Temple Christian 60, Regents 48

    Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 52, Council 36

    Turner Ashby 55, Rockbridge County 24

    Tuscarora 58, Lightridge 23

    Union 41, Abingdon 29

    Virginia Academy 74, St. Gertrude 64

    Walsingham Academy 55, St. Michael Catholic 11

    Western Albemarle 49, Albemarle 45, OT

    Western Branch 49, Indian River 38

    Windsor 52, Greensville County 34

    Woodbridge 42, Colgan 36

    Woodside 65, Warwick 50

    Woodstock Central 61, Page County 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Churchland vs. Norview, ccd.

    St. Margaret’s vs. Essex, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

