Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Westside 41

Class B=

Semifinal=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Crete 55

Platteview 80, York 54

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20

Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53

Class C2=

Semifinal=

Amherst 36, Tri County 19

Freeman 63, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

Class D1=

Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Class D2=

Semifinal=

Wynot 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

