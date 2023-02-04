AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46

Barnesville 56, Osakis 39

Barnum 56, Cook County 16

Becker 67, St. Francis 21

Bigfork 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Blooming Prairie 58, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

Braham 66, Ogilvie 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, Springfield 38

Byron 61, Pine Island 23

Caledonia 82, Winona Cotter 75

Cannon Falls 60, La Crescent 49

Chatfield 60, Dover-Eyota 58

Chisago Lakes 64, Princeton 56

Cleveland 59, Mankato Loyola 50

Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 47

Delano 66, Holy Family Catholic 57

Detroit Lakes 54, Fergus Falls 35

Eagan 61, Farmington 45

East Grand Forks 67, Breckenridge 58

Eastview 42, Shakopee 35

Eden Prairie 69, Minnetonka 66

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62

Foley 46, St. Cloud Cathedral 33

Fosston 58, Ada-Borup 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 50, Annandale 48

Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36

Hastings 69, Tartan 41

Hayfield 58, New Richland-H-E-G 56

Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 45

Hill-Murray 46, South St. Paul 42

Holdingford 56, Royalton 29

Holy Angels 84, Columbia Heights 29

Hopkins 85, Edina 45

Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Jordan 61, Blake 19

    • Kansas Deaf, Kan. 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13

    Kittson County Central 57, Red Lake County 36

    Lakeville North 59, Prior Lake 57

    Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 67

    Lanesboro 55, Mabel-Canton 35

    Luverne 55, St. James Area 40

    Mahtomedi 73, Two Rivers 32

    Martin County West 67, Madelia 35

    Mayer Lutheran 72, Belle Plaine 56

    Menahga 65, Verndale 60

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, St. Paul Como Park 60

    Monticello 80, Big Lake 33

    Mound Westonka 64, Hutchinson 60

    Mounds Park Academy 51, Breck 21

    Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37

    New London-Spicer 69, Rockford 30

    New Ulm 88, Worthington 38

    Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53

    Norwood-Young America 51, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33

    Nova Classical Academy 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

    Park Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 38

    Pequot Lakes 63, Perham 52

    Pipestone 49, Redwood Valley 39

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

    Randolph 51, Medford 26

    Rochester Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24

    Rock Ridge 86, International Falls 34

    Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 19

    Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49

    Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31

    St. Agnes 58, Concordia Academy 44

    St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64

    St. Peter 78, Marshall 75

    Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

    Tri-City United 41, Sibley East 38

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 85, Nicollet 66

    Waseca 55, Blue Earth Area 37

    Watertown-Mayer 60, Dassel-Cokato 35

    Wayzata 85, Buffalo 30

    West Central 70, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42

    Yellow Medicine East 61, Ortonville 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Superior, Wis. vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

