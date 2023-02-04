Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46
Barnesville 56, Osakis 39
Barnum 56, Cook County 16
Becker 67, St. Francis 21
Bigfork 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 28
Blooming Prairie 58, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44
Braham 66, Ogilvie 57
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, Springfield 38
Byron 61, Pine Island 23
Caledonia 82, Winona Cotter 75
Cannon Falls 60, La Crescent 49
Chatfield 60, Dover-Eyota 58
Chisago Lakes 64, Princeton 56
Cleveland 59, Mankato Loyola 50
Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48
DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 47
Delano 66, Holy Family Catholic 57
Detroit Lakes 54, Fergus Falls 35
Eagan 61, Farmington 45
East Grand Forks 67, Breckenridge 58
Eastview 42, Shakopee 35
Eden Prairie 69, Minnetonka 66
Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62
Foley 46, St. Cloud Cathedral 33
Fosston 58, Ada-Borup 36
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44
Glencoe-Silver Lake 50, Annandale 48
Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36
Hastings 69, Tartan 41
Hayfield 58, New Richland-H-E-G 56
Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 45
Hill-Murray 46, South St. Paul 42
Holdingford 56, Royalton 29
Holy Angels 84, Columbia Heights 29
Hopkins 85, Edina 45
Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Jordan 61, Blake 19
Kansas Deaf, Kan. 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13
Kittson County Central 57, Red Lake County 36
Lakeville North 59, Prior Lake 57
Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 67
Lanesboro 55, Mabel-Canton 35
Luverne 55, St. James Area 40
Mahtomedi 73, Two Rivers 32
Martin County West 67, Madelia 35
Mayer Lutheran 72, Belle Plaine 56
Menahga 65, Verndale 60
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, St. Paul Como Park 60
Monticello 80, Big Lake 33
Mound Westonka 64, Hutchinson 60
Mounds Park Academy 51, Breck 21
Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37
New London-Spicer 69, Rockford 30
New Ulm 88, Worthington 38
Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53
Norwood-Young America 51, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33
Nova Classical Academy 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Park Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 38
Pequot Lakes 63, Perham 52
Pipestone 49, Redwood Valley 39
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Randolph 51, Medford 26
Rochester Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24
Rock Ridge 86, International Falls 34
Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 19
Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49
Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31
St. Agnes 58, Concordia Academy 44
St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64
St. Peter 78, Marshall 75
Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40
Tri-City United 41, Sibley East 38
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 85, Nicollet 66
Waseca 55, Blue Earth Area 37
Watertown-Mayer 60, Dassel-Cokato 35
Wayzata 85, Buffalo 30
West Central 70, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42
Yellow Medicine East 61, Ortonville 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Superior, Wis. vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.
