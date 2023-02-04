Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 57, Litchfield 26
Annandale 69, Melrose 26
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Benson 33
Becker 62, Sauk Centre 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35
Bemidji 58, Rocori 45
Central Minnesota Christian 56, Ortonville 23
Chaska 72, Andover 67
Duluth Marshall 64, Pillager 58
Elk River 77, Forest Lake 57
Grand Rapids 57, Brainerd 38
Hawley 62, Crookston 58
Hibbing 41, North Branch 21
Holy Family Catholic 66, Crosby-Ironton 53
Lac qui Parle Valley 47, Pipestone 45
Mankato East 74, Winona 61
Mankato West 56, Rochester Mayo 54
Minnewaska 56, Redwood Valley 49
New Prague 72, South St. Paul 46
Pelican Rapids 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48
Pine River-Backus 56, Upsala 43
Rochester John Marshall 43, Faribault 32
Rochester Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 27
Rosemount 57, Park (Cottage Grove) 21
Rush City 51, Maple Lake 32
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 49, Hutchinson 46
St. Croix Prep 62, Legacy Christian 49
Wabasso 52, New Ulm Cathedral 44
Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 47
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Medford 30
Winona Cotter 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
___
