AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 57, Litchfield 26

Annandale 69, Melrose 26

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Benson 33

Becker 62, Sauk Centre 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35

Bemidji 58, Rocori 45

Central Minnesota Christian 56, Ortonville 23

Chaska 72, Andover 67

Duluth Marshall 64, Pillager 58

Elk River 77, Forest Lake 57

Grand Rapids 57, Brainerd 38

Hawley 62, Crookston 58

Hibbing 41, North Branch 21

Holy Family Catholic 66, Crosby-Ironton 53

Lac qui Parle Valley 47, Pipestone 45

Mankato East 74, Winona 61

Mankato West 56, Rochester Mayo 54

Minnewaska 56, Redwood Valley 49

New Prague 72, South St. Paul 46

Pelican Rapids 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48

Pine River-Backus 56, Upsala 43

Rochester John Marshall 43, Faribault 32

Rochester Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 27

Rosemount 57, Park (Cottage Grove) 21

Rush City 51, Maple Lake 32

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 49, Hutchinson 46

St. Croix Prep 62, Legacy Christian 49

Wabasso 52, New Ulm Cathedral 44

Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 47

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Medford 30

Winona Cotter 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.