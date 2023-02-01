AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Alamosa 35, Pagosa Springs 28

    Arrupe Jesuit 71, Fort Lupton 25

    Briggsdale 62, Haxtun 34

    Brush 59, Highland 47

    Colorado Academy 61, Manual 22

    Dayspring Christian Academy 65, Clear Creek 3

    Deerfield, Kan. 44, Walsh 36

    Eagle Valley 41, Palisade 40

    FMHS 53, Grand Junction 14

    Fossil Ridge 50, Fort Collins 32

    Glenwood Springs 59, Battle Mountain 32

    Legend 42, Mountain Vista 38

    Lyons 57, Bishop Machebeuf 13

    Monarch 58, Broomfield 34

    Montrose High School 46, Grand Junction Central 33

    Pueblo East 54, Pueblo Centennial 44

    Riverdale Ridge 84, Skyline High School 10

    Sedgwick County 58, Leyton, Neb. 43

    Severance 75, Niwot 12

    Swallows Charter Academy 38, John Mall 16

    Yuma 53, Limon 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.