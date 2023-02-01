Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 35, Pagosa Springs 28
Arrupe Jesuit 71, Fort Lupton 25
Briggsdale 62, Haxtun 34
Brush 59, Highland 47
Colorado Academy 61, Manual 22
Dayspring Christian Academy 65, Clear Creek 3
Deerfield, Kan. 44, Walsh 36
Eagle Valley 41, Palisade 40
FMHS 53, Grand Junction 14
Fossil Ridge 50, Fort Collins 32
Glenwood Springs 59, Battle Mountain 32
Legend 42, Mountain Vista 38
Lyons 57, Bishop Machebeuf 13
Monarch 58, Broomfield 34
Montrose High School 46, Grand Junction Central 33
Pueblo East 54, Pueblo Centennial 44
Riverdale Ridge 84, Skyline High School 10
Sedgwick County 58, Leyton, Neb. 43
Severance 75, Niwot 12
Swallows Charter Academy 38, John Mall 16
Yuma 53, Limon 34
