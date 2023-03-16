AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA Regional Playoffs=

Division 1=

Ann Arbor Huron 43, Bellevue 37

Detroit Cass Tech 87, Dearborn 56

East Lansing 56, Battle Creek Central 43

Grand Blanc 54, Mount Pleasant 53, OT

Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 36

Rochester Adams 58, Clarkston 48

St. Mary’s Prep 56, North Farmington 44

Warren De La Salle 62, Grosse Pointe South 58

Division 2=

Cadillac 62, Kingsford 40

Chelsea 67, Tecumseh 65, OT

Ferndale 69, Warren Michigan Collegiate 50

Goodrich 56, Croswell-Lexington 38

Grand Rapids South Christian 82, Hamilton 47

Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Grand Rapids Christian 56

Saginaw 78, Flint Hamady 58

Summit Academy North 66, Redford Union 30

Division 3=

Detroit Loyola 61, Edison PSA 52

Ecorse 69, Plymouth Christian 58

Flint Beecher 65, Saginaw Nouvel 41

Laingsburg 63, Michigan Center 42

Niles Brandywine 58, Centreville 35

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Grandville Calvin Christian 61

St. Ignace 62, Ishpeming 38

Traverse City St. Francis 46, McBain 37

Division 4=

Frankfort 50, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 44

Hillman 65, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 53

Kalamazoo Phoenix 72, Colon 40

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 57, Burton Genesee Christian 44

Munising 60, Mackinaw City 28

Painesdale Jeffers 79, Stephenson 31

Taylor Trillium Academy 65, Detroit Public Safety 60

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 62, Lansing Christian 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

