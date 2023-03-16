Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA Regional Playoffs=
Division 1=
Ann Arbor Huron 43, Bellevue 37
Detroit Cass Tech 87, Dearborn 56
East Lansing 56, Battle Creek Central 43
Grand Blanc 54, Mount Pleasant 53, OT
Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 36
Rochester Adams 58, Clarkston 48
St. Mary’s Prep 56, North Farmington 44
Warren De La Salle 62, Grosse Pointe South 58
Division 2=
Cadillac 62, Kingsford 40
Chelsea 67, Tecumseh 65, OT
Ferndale 69, Warren Michigan Collegiate 50
Goodrich 56, Croswell-Lexington 38
Grand Rapids South Christian 82, Hamilton 47
Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Grand Rapids Christian 56
Saginaw 78, Flint Hamady 58
Summit Academy North 66, Redford Union 30
Division 3=
Detroit Loyola 61, Edison PSA 52
Ecorse 69, Plymouth Christian 58
Flint Beecher 65, Saginaw Nouvel 41
Laingsburg 63, Michigan Center 42
Niles Brandywine 58, Centreville 35
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Grandville Calvin Christian 61
St. Ignace 62, Ishpeming 38
Traverse City St. Francis 46, McBain 37
Division 4=
Frankfort 50, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 44
Hillman 65, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 53
Kalamazoo Phoenix 72, Colon 40
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 57, Burton Genesee Christian 44
Munising 60, Mackinaw City 28
Painesdale Jeffers 79, Stephenson 31
Taylor Trillium Academy 65, Detroit Public Safety 60
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 62, Lansing Christian 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/