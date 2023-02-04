Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
George Washington 81, Hurricane 68
Lewis County 79, Richwood 42
Musselman 56, Hedgesville 47, OT
Parkersburg South 78, Greenbrier East 69
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 49, Westside 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 72, Wheeling Central 46
St. Albans 78, South Charleston 70, OT
Tolsia 73, Saint Joseph Central 61
Wesley Christian, Ky. 68, Teays Valley Christian 63
Williamstown 76, Mingo Central 31
Winfield 64, Wayne 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/