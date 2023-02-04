AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

George Washington 81, Hurricane 68

Lewis County 79, Richwood 42

Musselman 56, Hedgesville 47, OT

Parkersburg South 78, Greenbrier East 69

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 49, Westside 40

Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 72, Wheeling Central 46

St. Albans 78, South Charleston 70, OT

Tolsia 73, Saint Joseph Central 61

Wesley Christian, Ky. 68, Teays Valley Christian 63

Williamstown 76, Mingo Central 31

Winfield 64, Wayne 46

___

