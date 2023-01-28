AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 57, Chesterton 46

Bellmont 48, Leo 23

Bethesda Christian 44, Covenant Christian 16

Blackford 38, Eastbrook 37

Central Noble 60, Churubusco 12

Columbia City 77, New Haven 32

Crawfordsville 33, Frankfort 29

Daleville 68, Union (Modoc) 48

Fairfield 76, W. Noble 16

Fishers 69, Franklin Central 21

Frankton 66, Elwood 16

Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Ft. Wayne North 29

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne South 29

Ft. Wayne Northrop 52, Homestead 49

Ft. Wayne Snider 54, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 39

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

Garrett 61, Lakeland 43

Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Park Tudor 36

Huntington North 33, DeKalb 22

Indpls Ben Davis 66, Carmel 51

Indpls Brebeuf 59, Indpls Chatard 52

Indpls N. Central 68, Warren Central 47

Indpls Perry Meridian 42, Greenwood 36, OT

Jay Co. 65, Heritage 26

Lafayette Catholic 55, Guerin Catholic 23

Lakeland Christian 48, Lakewood Park 37

Lanesville 46, Scottsburg 41

Lawrence North 56, Indpls Pike 46

Lebanon 48, Southmont 34

Maconaquah 42, Cass 22

Mooresville 56, Whiteland 41

N. Judson 49, Triton 42

Northeastern 68, Cambridge City 23

Norwell 66, E. Noble 30

Plainfield 55, Decatur Central 49

S. Bend Clay 48, Hamilton 14

S. Bend Trinity 39, Clinton Christian 19

S. Central (Union Mills) 51, Tri-Township 37

    • Sheridan 67, Taylor 11

    Tri-Central 44, Delphi 43

    Twin Lakes 65, Winamac 31

    Union City 42, Hagerstown 25

    Wabash 62, Whitko 60

    Western Boone 66, N. Montgomery 35

    Zionsville 50, Brownsburg 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

