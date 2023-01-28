Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 57, Chesterton 46
Bellmont 48, Leo 23
Bethesda Christian 44, Covenant Christian 16
Blackford 38, Eastbrook 37
Central Noble 60, Churubusco 12
Columbia City 77, New Haven 32
Crawfordsville 33, Frankfort 29
Daleville 68, Union (Modoc) 48
Fairfield 76, W. Noble 16
Fishers 69, Franklin Central 21
Frankton 66, Elwood 16
Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Ft. Wayne North 29
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne South 29
Ft. Wayne Northrop 52, Homestead 49
Ft. Wayne Snider 54, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 39
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 37
Garrett 61, Lakeland 43
Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Park Tudor 36
Huntington North 33, DeKalb 22
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Carmel 51
Indpls Brebeuf 59, Indpls Chatard 52
Indpls N. Central 68, Warren Central 47
Indpls Perry Meridian 42, Greenwood 36, OT
Jay Co. 65, Heritage 26
Lafayette Catholic 55, Guerin Catholic 23
Lakeland Christian 48, Lakewood Park 37
Lanesville 46, Scottsburg 41
Lawrence North 56, Indpls Pike 46
Lebanon 48, Southmont 34
Maconaquah 42, Cass 22
Mooresville 56, Whiteland 41
N. Judson 49, Triton 42
Northeastern 68, Cambridge City 23
Norwell 66, E. Noble 30
Plainfield 55, Decatur Central 49
S. Bend Clay 48, Hamilton 14
S. Bend Trinity 39, Clinton Christian 19
S. Central (Union Mills) 51, Tri-Township 37
Sheridan 67, Taylor 11
Tri-Central 44, Delphi 43
Twin Lakes 65, Winamac 31
Union City 42, Hagerstown 25
Wabash 62, Whitko 60
Western Boone 66, N. Montgomery 35
Zionsville 50, Brownsburg 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/