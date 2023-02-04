AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner County 47, Minatare 45

Bellevue West 70, Omaha Creighton Prep 42

Boys Town 66, Archbishop Bergan 42

Elkhorn Valley 70, Summerland 49

Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14

Lincoln North Star 61, Lincoln Pius X 55

Maxwell 55, Wallace 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Hitchcock County 40

North Platte 60, Hastings 50

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Clarkson/Leigh 59

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 39

Semifinal=

Freeman 46, Elmwood-Murdock 34

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Loomis 57, Pleasanton 42

Fort Kearney Conference=

Semifinal=

Amherst 70, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 40

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O’Neill 24

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Santee 69, Stuart 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

