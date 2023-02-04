Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner County 47, Minatare 45
Bellevue West 70, Omaha Creighton Prep 42
Boys Town 66, Archbishop Bergan 42
Elkhorn Valley 70, Summerland 49
Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14
Lincoln North Star 61, Lincoln Pius X 55
Maxwell 55, Wallace 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Hitchcock County 40
North Platte 60, Hastings 50
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Clarkson/Leigh 59
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 39
Semifinal=
Freeman 46, Elmwood-Murdock 34
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Loomis 57, Pleasanton 42
Fort Kearney Conference=
Semifinal=
Amherst 70, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 40
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O’Neill 24
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Santee 69, Stuart 64
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/