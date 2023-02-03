AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 71, La Crosse Logan 60

Argyle 57, Shullsburg 45

Audubon Tech and Communication 64, Milwaukee South 49

Bangor 68, Hillsboro 43

Beaver Dam 83, Milwaukee Vincent 62

Big Foot 75, Whitewater 42

Cambridge 71, Poynette 66

Campbellsport 60, Mayville 58

Cashton 66, Brookwood 22

Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 57

Chippewa Falls 63, Rice Lake 51

Coleman 83, Wausaukee 35

Crandon 67, Goodman 46

Crivitz 87, Oneida Nation 48

De Pere 80, Notre Dame 37

Drummond 58, Winter 36

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48, Hilbert 37

Elkhorn Area 53, Waterford 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Wrightstown 60

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 90, Westby 59

Highland 71, Wauzeka-Steuben 68

Howards Grove 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Kettle Moraine 70, Arrowhead 69

Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 57

La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 39

Little Chute 51, Freedom 33

Little Chute 63, Denmark 47

Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 40

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Denmark 54

Marathon 73, Abbotsford 35

Menomonie 71, Eau Claire North 62

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50

Mosinee 74, Rhinelander 45

Mukwonago 64, Muskego 63

Necedah 43, Royall 33

New Lisbon 87, Wonewoc-Center 42

New London 76, Green Bay East 52

Newman Catholic 82, Chequamegon 51

Niagara 68, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30

    • Northland Pines 56, Merrill 36

    Northwood 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

    Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

    Ozaukee 50, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

    Pacelli 93, Menominee Indian 62

    Pius XI Catholic 74, New Berlin West 55

    Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76

    Reedsville 67, Mishicot 29

    River Falls 72, New Richmond 58

    Salam School 83, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 48

    Slinger 80, Hartford Union 73

    St. Mary Catholic 82, Random Lake 70

    St. Marys Springs 106, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77

    Stratford 54, Neillsville 53

    Tomahawk 58, Elcho 49

    Turtle Lake 50, Webster 42

    Waukesha South 82, Waukesha North 59

    Waupaca 75, Oconto Falls 67

    Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Central 59

    Westosha Central 67, Burlington 56

    Wilmot Union 78, Delavan-Darien 50

    Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

