State Playoff Glance
Game 1: Bentonville 52, Bryant 50
Game 2: Cabot 60, Northside 57
Game 3: Fayetteville 59, North Little Rock 50
Game 4: Springdale 63, Conway 46
Game 5: Jonesboro 61, Bentonville 29
Game 6: Cabot 44, Har-Ber 38
Game 7: Bentonville 55, Fayetteville 51
Game 8: Springdale 60, Central 55.
Game 9: Jonesboro 40, Cabot 38
Game 10: Springdale 58, Bentonville 46
Game 11: Jonesboro vs. Springdale, 12:45 p.m.
Game 1: Maumelle 60, Sheridan 51
Game 3: Pine Bluff 75, Sylvan Hills 49
Game 5: Marion 45, Greenbrier 43
Game 2: Greene County 57, Siloam Springs 41
Game 4: Nettleton 61, Van Buren 59
Game 7: Harrison 51, Valley View 38
Game 6: Lake Hamilton 79, Parkview Patriots 61
Game 8: Hot Springs 56, Vilonia 51
Game 9: Greene County 66, Maumelle 59
Game 10: Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43
Game 11: Lake Hamilton 49, Marion 46
Game 12: Harrison 58, Hot Springs 56
Game 13: Pine Bluff 62, Greene County 36
Game 14: Lake Hamilton 65, Harrison 58
Game 15: Pine Bluff 67, Lake Hamilton 51
Game 1: Mills University 49, Robinson 42
Game 3: Fountain Lake 66, Little Rock Christian 44
Game 2: Morrilton 60, Camden Fairview 43
Game 4: Brookland 60, Watson Chapel 40
Game 5: Farmington 49, Mills University 40
Game 6: Blytheville 70, Morrilton 47
Game 7: Little Rock Christian 70, Magnolia 63
Game 8: Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44
Game 9: Blytheville 65, Farmington 53
Game 10: Little Rock Christian 66, Dardanelle 49
Game 11: Little Rock Christian 74, Blytheville 54
Game 1: Dumas 76, Bonneville 32
Game 3: Charleston 40, Harmony Grove 39
Game 5: Riverview 67, Osceola 53
Game 2: Central Arkansas Christian 57, Newport 45
Game 4: Manila 63, Rose Bud 58
Game 7: Rivercrest 63, Episcopal 56
Game 6: Bergman 66, Drew Central 45
Game 8: Lakeside 51, Valley Springs 44
Game 9: Dumas 67, Central Arkansas Christian 65, OT
Game 10: Manila 73, Charleston 56
Game 11: Bergman 67, Riverview 43
Game 12: Rivercrest 61, Lakeside 54
Game 13: Manila 56, Dumas 47
Game 14: Bergman 74, Rivercrest 58
Game 15: Manila vs. Bergman, 6:45 p.m.
Game 1: Lavaca 59, Sloan-Hendrix 57
Game 3: Bigelow 74, Hector 35
Game 5: East Poinsett County 66, Fordyce 46
Game 2: Rector 74, Acorn 43
Game 4: Bay 68, Dierks 53
Game 7: Earle 77, Junction City 54
Game 6: Marshall 82, Westside-Johnson County 52
Game 8: Cedar Ridge 63, Ozark Mountain 48
Game 9: Rector 70, Lavaca 43
Game 10: Bigelow 59, Bay 55
Game 11: Marshall 73, East Poinsett County 46
Game 12: Earle 52, Cedar Ridge 50
Game 13: Bigelow 69, Rector 61
Game 14: Marshall 55, Earle 46
Game 15: Bigelow vs. Marshall, 12:15 p.m.
Game 1: Marked Tree 63, Marvell-Elaine 49
Game 3: Brinkley 62, West Side 59
Game 5: Lafayette County 60, Omaha 45
Game 2: The New School 66, Nevada 40
Game 4: Ozark Catholic 66, Dermott 44
Game 7: County Line 70, Bradley 47
Game 6: Shirley 77, Wonderview 60
Game 8: Clarendon 57, Concord 54
Game 9: Marked Tree 56, The New School 54
Game 10: Brinkley 46, Ozark Catholic 43
Game 11: Shirley 60, Lafayette County 57
Game 12: County Line 70, Clarendon 55
Game 13: Marked Tree 56, Brinkley 44
Game 14: County Line 71, Shirley 58
Game 15: Marked Tree vs. County Line, 6:45 p.m.