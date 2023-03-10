AP NEWS
State Playoff Glance

By The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

Game 1: Bentonville 52, Bryant 50

Game 2: Cabot 60, Northside 57

Wednesday, Mar. 1

Game 3: Fayetteville 59, North Little Rock 50

Game 4: Springdale 63, Conway 46

Second Round

Thursday, Mar. 2

Game 5: Jonesboro 61, Bentonville 29

Game 6: Cabot 44, Har-Ber 38

Friday, Mar. 3

Game 7: Bentonville 55, Fayetteville 51

Game 8: Springdale 60, Central 55.

Semifinal

Saturday, Mar. 4

Game 9: Jonesboro 40, Cabot 38

Game 10: Springdale 58, Bentonville 46

Friday, Mar. 10

State Championship

Game 11: Jonesboro vs. Springdale, 12:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

First Round

Tuesday, Feb. 28

First Round

Game 1: Maumelle 60, Sheridan 51

Game 3: Pine Bluff 75, Sylvan Hills 49

Game 5: Marion 45, Greenbrier 43

Wednesday, Mar. 1

Game 2: Greene County 57, Siloam Springs 41

Game 4: Nettleton 61, Van Buren 59

Game 7: Harrison 51, Valley View 38

Thursday, Mar. 2

Game 6: Lake Hamilton 79, Parkview Patriots 61

Game 8: Hot Springs 56, Vilonia 51

Second Round

Game 9: Greene County 66, Maumelle 59

Friday, Mar. 3

Game 10: Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43

Game 11: Lake Hamilton 49, Marion 46

Game 12: Harrison 58, Hot Springs 56

Saturday, Mar. 4

Semifinal

Game 13: Pine Bluff 62, Greene County 36

Game 14: Lake Hamilton 65, Harrison 58

Thursday, Mar. 9

Championship

Game 15: Pine Bluff 67, Lake Hamilton 51

    • CLASS 4A

    First Round

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    Game 1: Mills University 49, Robinson 42

    Game 3: Fountain Lake 66, Little Rock Christian 44

    Wednesday, Mar. 1

    Game 2: Morrilton 60, Camden Fairview 43

    Game 4: Brookland 60, Watson Chapel 40

    Second Round

    Thursday, Mar. 2

    Game 5: Farmington 49, Mills University 40

    Game 6: Blytheville 70, Morrilton 47

    Friday, Mar. 3

    Game 7: Little Rock Christian 70, Magnolia 63

    Game 8: Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44

    Semifinal

    Saturday, Mar. 4

    Game 9: Blytheville 65, Farmington 53

    Game 10: Little Rock Christian 66, Dardanelle 49

    Thursday, Mar. 9

    State Championship

    Game 11: Little Rock Christian 74, Blytheville 54

    CLASS 3A

    First Round

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    First Round

    Game 1: Dumas 76, Bonneville 32

    Game 3: Charleston 40, Harmony Grove 39

    Game 5: Riverview 67, Osceola 53

    Wednesday, Mar. 1

    Game 2: Central Arkansas Christian 57, Newport 45

    Game 4: Manila 63, Rose Bud 58

    Game 7: Rivercrest 63, Episcopal 56

    Thursday, Mar. 2

    Game 6: Bergman 66, Drew Central 45

    Game 8: Lakeside 51, Valley Springs 44

    Second Round

    Game 9: Dumas 67, Central Arkansas Christian 65, OT

    Friday, Mar. 3

    Game 10: Manila 73, Charleston 56

    Game 11: Bergman 67, Riverview 43

    Game 12: Rivercrest 61, Lakeside 54

    Saturday, Mar. 4

    Semifinal

    Game 13: Manila 56, Dumas 47

    Game 14: Bergman 74, Rivercrest 58

    Friday, Mar. 11

    Championship

    Game 15: Manila vs. Bergman, 6:45 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    First Round

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    First Round

    Game 1: Lavaca 59, Sloan-Hendrix 57

    Game 3: Bigelow 74, Hector 35

    Game 5: East Poinsett County 66, Fordyce 46

    Wednesday, Mar. 1

    Game 2: Rector 74, Acorn 43

    Game 4: Bay 68, Dierks 53

    Game 7: Earle 77, Junction City 54

    Thursday, Mar. 2

    Game 6: Marshall 82, Westside-Johnson County 52

    Game 8: Cedar Ridge 63, Ozark Mountain 48

    Second Round

    Game 9: Rector 70, Lavaca 43

    Friday, Mar. 3

    Game 10: Bigelow 59, Bay 55

    Game 11: Marshall 73, East Poinsett County 46

    Game 12: Earle 52, Cedar Ridge 50

    Saturday, Mar. 4

    Semifinal

    Game 13: Bigelow 69, Rector 61

    Game 14: Marshall 55, Earle 46

    Friday, Mar. 11

    Championship

    Game 15: Bigelow vs. Marshall, 12:15 p.m.

    CLASS 1A

    First Round

    Tuesday, Feb. 28

    First Round

    Game 1: Marked Tree 63, Marvell-Elaine 49

    Game 3: Brinkley 62, West Side 59

    Game 5: Lafayette County 60, Omaha 45

    Wednesday, Mar. 1

    Game 2: The New School 66, Nevada 40

    Game 4: Ozark Catholic 66, Dermott 44

    Game 7: County Line 70, Bradley 47

    Thursday, Mar. 2

    Game 6: Shirley 77, Wonderview 60

    Game 8: Clarendon 57, Concord 54

    Second Round

    Game 9: Marked Tree 56, The New School 54

    Friday, Mar. 3

    Game 10: Brinkley 46, Ozark Catholic 43

    Game 11: Shirley 60, Lafayette County 57

    Game 12: County Line 70, Clarendon 55

    Saturday, Mar. 4

    Semifinal

    Game 13: Marked Tree 56, Brinkley 44

    Game 14: County Line 71, Shirley 58

    Friday, Mar. 10

    Championship

    Game 15: Marked Tree vs. County Line, 6:45 p.m.

