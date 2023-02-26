AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Huron 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 29

Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 30

Caledonia 65, Pewamo-Westphalia 64

Escanaba 65, Sault Ste Marie 64

Flint Beecher 63, Burton Genesee Christian 49

Flint Powers 75, Bay City Western 31

Gaylord St. Mary 55, Central Lake 46

Hart 65, Newaygo 46

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 79, Hilbert, Wis. 46

Mason 51, Adrian 47

Mattawan 60, St. Joseph 53

Menominee 68, St. Ignace 50

Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 38

River Rouge 53, St. Mary’s Prep 49

Roscommon 61, Lake City 46

Utica Eisenhower 64, Grosse Pointe South 56

Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Fitzgerald 47

Wayne Memorial 95, Livonia Churchill 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

