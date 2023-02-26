Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 29
Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 30
Caledonia 65, Pewamo-Westphalia 64
Escanaba 65, Sault Ste Marie 64
Flint Beecher 63, Burton Genesee Christian 49
Flint Powers 75, Bay City Western 31
Gaylord St. Mary 55, Central Lake 46
Hart 65, Newaygo 46
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 79, Hilbert, Wis. 46
Mason 51, Adrian 47
Mattawan 60, St. Joseph 53
Menominee 68, St. Ignace 50
Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 38
River Rouge 53, St. Mary’s Prep 49
Roscommon 61, Lake City 46
Utica Eisenhower 64, Grosse Pointe South 56
Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Fitzgerald 47
Wayne Memorial 95, Livonia Churchill 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/