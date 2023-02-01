AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 44, Justice High School 36

Appomattox 58, Dan River 50

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Greenbrier Christian 14

Bishop McNamara, Md. 51, Paul VI Catholic High School 36

Broad Run 53, Park View-Sterling 38

Broadwater Academy 48, Gateway Christian 15

Brunswick Academy 41, Fuqua School 21

Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 29

Buffalo Gap 65, Wilson Memorial 45

Carroll County 55, Alleghany 25

Catholic 91, Hampton Roads 28

Central - Wise 67, Abingdon 48

Chatham 77, Gretna 29

Clarke County 50, Madison County 35

Colonial Forge 46, Mountain View 43

Cosby 62, Midlothian 43

Culpeper 79, James Monroe 69

Deep Creek 47, Nansemond River 24

Dinwiddie 62, Prince George 34

Eastern View 54, Spotsylvania 21

Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47

Flint Hill 59, National Cathedral, D.C. 33

Fluvanna 66, Charlottesville 42

Forest Park 37, Gar-Field 35

Grafton 47, Lafayette 28

Great Bridge 48, Oscar Smith 47

Hampton 52, Bethel 36

Hayfield 76, John R. Lewis 22

Henrico 58, Mechanicsville High School 46

Heritage (Newport News) 55, Gloucester 11

Hermitage 63, Douglas Freeman 33

Highland Springs 56, Hanover 45

Holston 48, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24

Indian River 55, Hickory 24

James River 69, Powhatan 41

James River-Buchanan 65, Radford 24

    • James Robinson 50, South County 27

    John Marshall 60, Deep Run 41

    King’s Fork High School 79, Grassfield 61

    Lakeland 51, Western Branch 46

    Loudoun Valley 37, Loudoun County 29

    Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 32

    Maggie L. Walker GS 33, J.R. Tucker 26

    Manor High School 78, Maury 19

    Marion 70, Tazewell 53

    Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18

    Mathews 56, Carver Academy 29

    Matoaca 99, Colonial Heights 23

    Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 30

    Miller School 80, Eastern Mennonite 29

    Mills Godwin 56, TJHS 11

    Mount Vernon 52, Edison 48

    Mt Zion, Md. 77, TPLS Christian 69

    Nandua 47, Arcadia 29

    Norcom 71, Granby 17

    Norfolk Christian School 48, Norfolk Academy 31

    North Stafford 51, Stafford 28

    Norview 87, Booker T. Washington 7

    Nottoway 37, Prince Edward County 35

    Parry McCluer 41, Eastern Montgomery 36

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Armstrong 24

    Patriot 62, Osbourn 26

    Poquoson 48, New Kent 45

    Potomac 42, Colgan 37

    Pulaski County 71, Blacksburg 34

    Rappahannock County 34, East Rockingham 29

    Regents 32, Ridgeview Christian 22

    Richlands 49, Virginia High 28

    Richmond Christian 42, Grove Avenue Baptist 8

    Ridgeview 57, Lee High 11

    Riverside 49, Potomac Falls 31

    Rural Retreat 56, Lebanon 38

    Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 34

    Smith Mountain Lake Christian 51, Temple Christian 34

    Spotswood 60, Rockbridge County 20

    St. Gertrude 70, Collegiate-Richmond 36

    St. Stephens-St. Agnes 42, Holton Arms, Md. 27

    Steward School 64, Christchurch 23

    Strasburg 46, Mountain View 43

    Thomas Dale 91, Petersburg 7

    Trinity Christian School 44, Fredericksburg Christian 16

    Turner Ashby 66, Harrisonburg 18

    Tuscarora 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 35

    Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 41

    Twin Valley 64, Hurley 23

    Union 55, John Battle 47

    Varina 49, Atlee 43

    Warhill 37, Tabb 29

    William Campbell 49, Altavista 25

    William Fleming 56, Lord Botetourt 52

    Woodside 50, Briar Woods 49

    Woodside 73, Menchville 31

    York 54, Bruton 30

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

