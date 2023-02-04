Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 76, Jordan 35
American Leadership 37, Summit Academy 32
American Prep WV 84, UMA-Riverdale 40
Bountiful 64, Viewmont 55
Brighton 51, Highland 45
Canyon View 60, Carbon 40
Cyprus 89, Hunter 73
Davis 57, Weber 47
Desert Hills 60, Crimson Cliffs 47
Dixie 65, Pine View 42
Draper APA 58, Rowland Hall 54
Emery 92, Grand County 51
Enterprise 66, San Juan Blanding 54
Grantsville 53, Ogden 49
Juab 74, North Sanpete 58
Judge Memorial 74, Providence Hall 59
Kearns 69, Taylorsville 49
Layton 62, Fremont 60
Layton Christian Academy 63, Juan Diego Catholic 60
Lehi 58, Orem 44
Logan 60, Mountain Crest 55
Maeser Prep Academy 59, Freedom Prep 32
Manti 71, Delta 49
Maple Mountain 53, Provo 52
Millard 65, Duchesne 60
Mountain Ridge 68, West Jordan 49
Mountain View 90, Timpanogos 77
North Summit 80, North Sevier 70
Northridge 47, Bonneville 45
Olympus 60, East 46
Pinnacle 61, Monument Valley 49
Pleasant Grove 66, Lone Peak 56
Ridgeline 73, Green Canyon 58
Riverton 64, Herriman 63
Roy 71, Granger 44
Salem Hills 71, Wasatch 57
Sky View 75, Bear River 49
Skyline 85, Park City 60
Snow Canyon 66, Cedar City 61
Springville 49, Spanish Fork 28
St. Joseph 55, Waterford 53
Syracuse 56, Clearfield 43
Union 61, Manila 53
Wendover 90, Telos School 43
Westlake 63, Skyridge 53
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 73, Wasatch Academy 61
Woods Cross 55, Box Elder 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/