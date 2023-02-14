AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 55, Science Park 51

Bayonne 59, North Bergen 48

Bergen Catholic 66, Arts 55

Bordentown 60, Willingboro 53

Burlington Township 94, Doane Academy 76

Camden Catholic 72, Aquinas, Del. 34

Carteret 66, East Brunswick Magnet 37

Cherry Hill East 66, Cherry Hill West 56

Cumberland Regional 86, Pennsville Memorial 50

Deptford 83, Clayton 70

Donovan Catholic 59, Point Pleasant Beach 51

Dover 95, Montville 87

Eastern Christian 70, Midland Park 64

Fair Lawn 69, Leonia 42

Florence 54, Seneca 40

Glen Ridge 43, Tech 32

Gloucester Catholic 50, Gloucester Tech 40

Hackettstown 71, Hopatcong 34

Haddon Heights 74, KIPP Cooper Norcross 64

Hanover Park 77, Morristown-Beard 39

Highland 98, Salem County Vo-Tech 46

Highland Park 47, Henry Hudson 37

Holy Cross Prep 58, Northern Burlington 44

Hudson Catholic 72, McNair 40

Indian Hills 57, Emerson 45

Kearny 50, Harrison 44

Kingsway 70, Schalick 47

Lakeland 66, Hawthorne Christian 45

Lenape 66, Medford Tech 63

Lincoln 55, BelovED Charter 31

Manalapan 61, Lacey 58

Manchester 58, Monmouth 38

Mendham 51, Pope John XXIII 39

Montclair Kimberley 63, Golda Och 36

Moorestown 59, Cherokee 49

Morris Catholic 76, Watchung Hills 59

Morris Knolls 59, Morristown 50

Newton 52, Kittatinny 42

    • North Arlington 65, Bergen Charter 48

    Ocean City 85, Cape May Tech 37

    Old Bridge 64, Calvary Christian 34

    Overbrook 71, Salem 40

    Pascack Valley 66, Pascack Hills 51

    Paul VI 55, Winslow 34

    Payne Tech 60, Newark Central 57

    Pemberton 77, Delran 37

    Penns Grove 58, Clearview Regional 47

    Phillipsburg 50, West Morris 44

    Pitman 61, Glassboro 56

    Point Pleasant Boro 67, Toms River South 39

    Ramapo 69, Pequannock 40

    Ramsey 47, Wayne Hills 43

    Rancocas Valley 72, Cinnaminson 60

    Randolph 69, Hunterdon Central 57

    Roselle Park 57, Verona 53

    Shawnee 51, Palmyra 32

    Somerset Tech 59, CAPS Central 57

    South Amboy 75, Noor-Ul-Iman School 24

    St. Peter’s Prep 77, Hoboken 43

    Steinert 75, Stem Civics 57

    Thomas Edison Energy Charter 59, Perth Amboy Tech 48

    Timber Creek 79, Williamstown 70

    Union City 59, Snyder 56

    Vernon 61, Sussex Tech 44

    Voorhees 63, North Plainfield 53

    Wall 61, Keansburg 52

    Washington Township 65, Delsea 51

    West Caldwell Tech 63, Cedar Grove 33

    Wildwood 61, Triton 55

    Wood-Ridge 69, Saddle Brook 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

