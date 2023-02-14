Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 55, Science Park 51
Bayonne 59, North Bergen 48
Bergen Catholic 66, Arts 55
Bordentown 60, Willingboro 53
Burlington Township 94, Doane Academy 76
Camden Catholic 72, Aquinas, Del. 34
Carteret 66, East Brunswick Magnet 37
Cherry Hill East 66, Cherry Hill West 56
Cumberland Regional 86, Pennsville Memorial 50
Deptford 83, Clayton 70
Donovan Catholic 59, Point Pleasant Beach 51
Dover 95, Montville 87
Eastern Christian 70, Midland Park 64
Fair Lawn 69, Leonia 42
Florence 54, Seneca 40
Glen Ridge 43, Tech 32
Gloucester Catholic 50, Gloucester Tech 40
Hackettstown 71, Hopatcong 34
Haddon Heights 74, KIPP Cooper Norcross 64
Hanover Park 77, Morristown-Beard 39
Highland 98, Salem County Vo-Tech 46
Highland Park 47, Henry Hudson 37
Holy Cross Prep 58, Northern Burlington 44
Hudson Catholic 72, McNair 40
Indian Hills 57, Emerson 45
Kearny 50, Harrison 44
Kingsway 70, Schalick 47
Lakeland 66, Hawthorne Christian 45
Lenape 66, Medford Tech 63
Lincoln 55, BelovED Charter 31
Manalapan 61, Lacey 58
Manchester 58, Monmouth 38
Mendham 51, Pope John XXIII 39
Montclair Kimberley 63, Golda Och 36
Moorestown 59, Cherokee 49
Morris Catholic 76, Watchung Hills 59
Morris Knolls 59, Morristown 50
Newton 52, Kittatinny 42
North Arlington 65, Bergen Charter 48
Ocean City 85, Cape May Tech 37
Old Bridge 64, Calvary Christian 34
Overbrook 71, Salem 40
Pascack Valley 66, Pascack Hills 51
Paul VI 55, Winslow 34
Payne Tech 60, Newark Central 57
Pemberton 77, Delran 37
Penns Grove 58, Clearview Regional 47
Phillipsburg 50, West Morris 44
Pitman 61, Glassboro 56
Point Pleasant Boro 67, Toms River South 39
Ramapo 69, Pequannock 40
Ramsey 47, Wayne Hills 43
Rancocas Valley 72, Cinnaminson 60
Randolph 69, Hunterdon Central 57
Roselle Park 57, Verona 53
Shawnee 51, Palmyra 32
Somerset Tech 59, CAPS Central 57
South Amboy 75, Noor-Ul-Iman School 24
St. Peter’s Prep 77, Hoboken 43
Steinert 75, Stem Civics 57
Thomas Edison Energy Charter 59, Perth Amboy Tech 48
Timber Creek 79, Williamstown 70
Union City 59, Snyder 56
Vernon 61, Sussex Tech 44
Voorhees 63, North Plainfield 53
Wall 61, Keansburg 52
Washington Township 65, Delsea 51
West Caldwell Tech 63, Cedar Grove 33
Wildwood 61, Triton 55
Wood-Ridge 69, Saddle Brook 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/