AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 64, Wallenpaupack 50

Aliquippa 51, Shenango 39

Ambridge 77, Brentwood 56

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 68, St. Joseph 47

Archbishop Carroll 77, La Salle CHS 41

Avonworth 67, West Mifflin 60

Bedford 78, Somerset 51

Bellefonte 49, Juniata 37

Bellwood-Antis 46, Glendale 32

Bishop Canevin 93, Winchester Thurston 52

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Central Cambria 50

Bishop McCort 63, Chestnut Ridge 51

Blue Ridge 63, Forest City 57

Bonner-Prendergast 55, Devon Preparatory School 50

Brookville 51, Bradford 32

Brownsville 69, Cal 35

Burrell 61, Valley 55

Calvary Christian 73, Johnstown Christian 48

Cambridge Springs 71, Union City 52

Cameron County 47, Port Allegany 36

Carbondale 75, Lackawanna Trail 26

Cardinal O’Hara 72, Father Judge 62

Carlynton 72, Cornell 21

Central Bucks East 67, Pennridge 61

Central Mountain 69, Lewisburg 61

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 37

Central York 70, Susquehannock 52

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre Christian 55, Dubois Christian 37

Cheltenham 71, Penn Wood 68

Christopher Dock 64, Plumstead Christian 34

Clarion Area 48, Keystone 28

Collegium Charter School 76, Valley Forge Military 38

Columbia County Christian High School 74, Faith Christian Academy 33

Conemaugh Township 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 40

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • Coudersport 54, Galeton 28

    Dubois 51, Punxsutawney 38

    Eastern York 57, Littlestown 49

    Eden Christian 73, Propel Braddock Hills 53

    Eisenhower 66, Cochranton 60

    Elizabeth Forward 72, Belle Vernon 70

    Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 40

    Elk Lake 52, Montrose 48

    Erie 63, Harbor Creek 43

    Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Meadville 33

    Erie McDowell 68, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 48

    Fairview 62, North East 60

    Farrell 66, Rocky Grove 38

    Fort Cherry 75, Burgettstown 63

    Franklin 62, Corry 40

    Frazier 68, Bethlehem Center 57

    Freeport 69, Indiana 49

    Geibel Catholic 61, Jefferson-Morgan 54

    General McLane 61, Fort Leboeuf 45

    George School 64, Academy of the New Church 61

    Germantown Friends 61, Abington Friends 56

    Girard 77, Northwestern 30

    Greater Johnstown 67, Richland 39

    Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Springdale 58

    Grove City 61, Greenville 47

    Hampton 91, Greensburg Salem 55

    Harmony 75, Ferndale 51

    Haverford School 65, Episcopal Academy 46

    Hawthorne Valley Waldorf, N.Y. 58, Kimberton Waldorf School 18

    Hershey 87, Lower Dauphin 55

    Hickory 56, Slippery Rock 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Highlands 75, Knoch 60

    Holy Ground Baptist, Ga. 47, La Academia Charter 35

    Huntingdon 45, East Juniata 37

    Imani Christian Academy def. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, forfeit

    Jamestown 70, Commodore Perry 35

    Jeannette 75, Riverview 70

    Juniata Valley 96, Williamsburg 81

    Kane Area 60, Johnsonburg 59

    Lakeview 53, Reynolds 44

    Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 69

    Ligonier Valley 72, Derry 66

    Liguori 65, Hope Charter 26

    Lincoln High School 56, Elwood City Riverside 41

    Lincoln Park Charter 90, Blackhawk 57

    McConnellsburg High School 72, Forbes Road 22

    McGuffey 69, Waynesburg Central 51

    McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 57

    Mercer 80, George Jr. Republic 41

    Mercyhurst Prep 76, Iroquois 52

    Millville 55, Columbia-Montour 52

    Milton Hershey 64, Cedar Cliff 38

    Montour 47, Quaker Valley 37

    Moon 63, Mars 60

    Mount Lebanon 58, Canon-McMillan 38

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Muncy 74, Montgomery 24

    Neighborhood Academy 59, Summit Academy 57

    Neshannock 67, Mohawk 57

    Neumann-Goretti 52, Archbishop Ryan 50

    New Brighton 69, Freedom Area 58

    New Castle 64, Seneca Valley 60

    North Hills 76, Chartiers Valley 70

    North Penn 46, Pennsbury 40

    North Pocono 49, Honesdale 43

    Northgate 66, Laurel 43

    Northumberland Christian 57, Meadowbrook Christian 23

    Norwin 56, Hempfield Area 47

    Oil City 64, Conneaut Area 33

    Old Forge 53, Lakeland 47

    Oswayo 68, Northern Potter 63

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 59, Keystone Oaks 52

    Parkland 64, Bethlehem Catholic 51

    Penn Cambria 57, Bishop Carroll 54

    Penn Charter 63, Germantown Academy 49

    Penn-Trafford 51, Greater Latrobe 45

    Penn-Trafford 61, Kiski Area 51

    Peters Township 72, Bethel Park 45

    Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Archbishop Wood 66

    Pine-Richland 76, Butler 72

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, North Allegheny 42

    Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 50, Propel Montour High School 23

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Beaver Area 59

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Neshaminy 59

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red Land 44, Mechanicsburg 41

    Ridgway 33, Brockway 31

    Riverside 26, Mid Valley 25

    Rochester 53, Western Beaver 44

    Saegertown 60, Maplewood 33

    Scranton 77, Western Wayne 37

    Scranton Holy Cross 51, Dunmore 50

    Scranton Prep 75, Delaware Valley 67

    Seneca 66, Erie First Christian Academy 55

    Serra Catholic 81, Leechburg 51

    Seton-LaSalle 68, Sto-Rox 47

    Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 54

    Shaler 60, Fox Chapel 50

    Sharon 68, Wilmington 31

    Sharpsville 52, West Middlesex 38

    Smethport 63, Austin 36

    South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 31

    South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 38

    South Side 44, Sewickley Academy 43

    South Williamsport 73, Bucktail 43

    Southern Fulton 48, Fannett-Metal 33

    Southmoreland 74, Albert Gallatin 70

    Springside Chestnut Hill 81, Malvern Prep 71

    St. Joseph’s Prep 70, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 52

    Steel Valley 78, South Park 56

    Sullivan County 54, Benton 24

    Susquehanna Township 58, Mountain View 52

    Thomas Jefferson 91, Connellsville 26

    Trinity 74, Ringgold 50

    Union 68, Sheffield 54

    Union Area 60, Avella 31

    ADVERTISEMENT

    United 58, Portage Area 48

    Upper Dublin 71, William Tennent 61

    Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 64

    Valley View 54, West Scranton 34

    Veritas Academy 63, Christian School of York 29

    Warren 84, Titusville 48

    West Branch 83, Moshannon Valley 49

    West Greene 76, Mapletown 58

    West York 35, Dallastown Area 29

    Windber 55, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 19

    Woodland Hills 55, Penn Hills 40

    York 68, York Catholic 49

    York Country Day 43, Lancaster Christian 42

    Yough 69, Charleroi 17

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.