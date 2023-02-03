Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 40, Jacksonville 38
Appalachian 42, Woodville 37
Athens Bible 63, Alabama CTE 12
Beauregard 65, Wadley 34
Chilton County 58, Oak Mountain 49
Cold Springs 54, Hanceville 51
East Lawrence 48, Danville 44
East Limestone 41, Athens 20
Elkmont 26, Holly Pond 17
Eufaula 33, Enterprise 29
Faith Academy 66, Bayside Academy 37
Florala 55, Pleasant Home 29
G.W. Long 46, Northside Methodist 22
Geneva County 80, Slocomb 21
Grissom 50, Decatur 38
Hayden 62, Cleveland 39
Homewood 62, Talladega 23
Hubbertville 58, Vina 55
Jacksonville Christian 75, Gaston 45
Lanett 82, Valley 23
Lexington 54, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 19
Lynn 64, Berry 32
Marion County 61, South Lamar 46
Mary Montgomery 58, Vigor 53
Minor 58, Pelham 57
New Hope 69, Pisgah 56
Northridge 79, Holt 8
Plainview 57, Cullman 47
Priceville 73, Madison County 21
Randolph School 58, Tanner 32
Samson 39, Kinston 35
Scottsboro 59, Buckhorn 44
Southside-Selma 57, Demopolis 35
Spring Garden 57, Handley 34
Susan Moore 68, Locust Fork 40
Thorsby 40, Billingsley 24
UMS-Wright 42, St. Paul’s 36
Valley Head 53, Fyffe 37
West Point 61, Dora 42
Winterboro 69, Horseshoe Bend 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Clemens vs. Westminster Christian Academy, ccd.
