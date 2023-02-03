AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 40, Jacksonville 38

Appalachian 42, Woodville 37

Athens Bible 63, Alabama CTE 12

Beauregard 65, Wadley 34

Chilton County 58, Oak Mountain 49

Cold Springs 54, Hanceville 51

East Lawrence 48, Danville 44

East Limestone 41, Athens 20

Elkmont 26, Holly Pond 17

Eufaula 33, Enterprise 29

Faith Academy 66, Bayside Academy 37

Florala 55, Pleasant Home 29

G.W. Long 46, Northside Methodist 22

Geneva County 80, Slocomb 21

Grissom 50, Decatur 38

Hayden 62, Cleveland 39

Homewood 62, Talladega 23

Hubbertville 58, Vina 55

Jacksonville Christian 75, Gaston 45

Lanett 82, Valley 23

Lexington 54, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 19

Lynn 64, Berry 32

Marion County 61, South Lamar 46

Mary Montgomery 58, Vigor 53

Minor 58, Pelham 57

New Hope 69, Pisgah 56

Northridge 79, Holt 8

Plainview 57, Cullman 47

Priceville 73, Madison County 21

Randolph School 58, Tanner 32

Samson 39, Kinston 35

Scottsboro 59, Buckhorn 44

Southside-Selma 57, Demopolis 35

Spring Garden 57, Handley 34

Susan Moore 68, Locust Fork 40

Thorsby 40, Billingsley 24

UMS-Wright 42, St. Paul’s 36

Valley Head 53, Fyffe 37

West Point 61, Dora 42

Winterboro 69, Horseshoe Bend 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Clemens vs. Westminster Christian Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

